Analyst proclaims Geno Auriemma can "go on Bill Belichick-y FU run" with UConn's latest roster additions for new season 

Fresh off winning his 12th national championship title, Geno Auriemma is already making arrangements in the offseason to defend the crown. The UConn Huskies are making some strategic moves to lure talent from the transfer portal.

With the likes of Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd returning to Connecticut, the Huskies have a great opportunity to run it back. They have also secured the services of Serah Williams from Wisconsin, who will add power to the paint. She, alongside Fudd and Strong, is touted as the new 'Big Three' for the Huskies.

On Thursday, college hoops analyst Mark Zanetto spoke about the Huskies and Geno Auriemma's squad building for the upcoming season on "The Hoops Cap Pod" on his YouTube channel, Big East Energy.

The analyst highlighted that the Huskies are stacked with two of last season's superstars returning, whilst Williams is joining the program. He also believes the injured stars returning and some freshman players joining the program make them early favorites for the next season.

UConn is also pushing for USC Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel, who has entered the transfer portal. Zanetto believes securing Heckel would be a strategic move for the program as she may feature for them for multiple years, therefore future-proofing the Huskies.

"You don't build a team like this to hold steady. You build a team like this to break away from the pack," Zanetto said. "And also, it also sets him up, like the Kayleigh Heckel one is another one, because that's a strategic move. If they get her, then you have three years of her."

He then drew a comparison with Heckel and Williams and highlighted how the former USC guard could be the face of the program for a longer duration for the Huskies if they manage to secure her rather than someone like Williams, who will stay with them for a season and then leave.

"It's not just Sarah Williams, where it's kind of like the icing on the cake, you know, like I said, if this is his if this is his last team, this last run with Sarah, then he's trying to build a roster that's not just deeper, it's sharper," he continued.

(from 14:07 mark onwards)

NBA analyst believes Geno Auriemma knows the best way to defend national title

If Kayleigh Heckel ditches Notre Dame and joins UConn, then they will have a stacked lineup for the upcoming season and will also have a solid player for the next three campaigns.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Overall, Zanetto feels that Auriemma probably believes this is the best way to build a team to run it back with the Huskies. He draws a comparison with Bill Belichick when the coach guided the New England Patriots to consecutive NFL titles in 2023 and 2024.

"Maybe he knows this is the best way to go back to back is to make sure you build a team that no one can match up with and kind of go on a Bill Belichick-y FU tour for the rest of college basketball, even if they already know what's coming, you could probably give them the plays and they probably still beat you," Zanetto concluded.

UConn will have 10 returning players from their last season's championship-winning team. Apart from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, KK Arnold is expected to be the floor general while Ayanna Patterson and Morgan Cheli have returned from injury.

The Huskies have added Serah Williams to facilitate multiple aspects of their roster, and she could be the game-changing addition to their team. They have also added three freshmen next season in Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Blanca Quinonez.

Auriemma and the Huskies are currently waiting on Heckel's decision before taking the next steps in the offseason.

