Analyst proposes new three-big lineup for Geno Auriemma's UConn, featuring Sarah Strong, Serah Williams: "There's an embarrassment of riches"

Geno Auriemma has a tough task to defend UConn's national title without Paige Bueckers next season. While some feel that the Huskies might find it challenging to retain their championship, analyst Mark Zanetto has suggested that Auriemma still has a strong core for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

On Friday, Zanetto outlined how UConn might set up next season after landing Serah Williams in the transfer portal.

"You put Serah at the four, and you put Jana at the five," Zanetto said on the "Big East Energy" podcast (12:56). "He puts Sarah Strong at the three, Azzi the two and KK at the one.

"I didn't even think about that. Like, I think sometimes I look at 6'4" and above, and it's automatic that they're a center. But that, you know, Serah is athletic, and she's a rim runner, so, yeah. Now, you got my mind turning like, it also kind of pushes different players, like, on the depth chart, where, if you can play them together, that could be that could be something..you know, because you have Gandy, you have Blanca Quinonez, like, so, you have these, you mentioned it. There's an embarrassment of riches, of depth in the front court now."

Ad

Trending

Ad

KK Arnold, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd played key roles in helping UConn win the national championship over South Carolina in April. However, there is still a big void in the team with Bueckers going pro.

It will be interesting to see how Williams fits into the Huskies' system. This past season at Wisconsin, she averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a junior.

Geno Auriemma's UConn is closely linked with Kayleigh Heckel

UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's UConn is reportedly the front-runner to land Kayleigh Heckel this offseason. The USC star entered the transfer portal after one season with the team.

Ad

Heckel averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Trojans and helped them win the Big Ten regular season title.

Auriemma is aiming to win a record-extending 13th national title at UConn next season to continue building on his legacy at the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here