Analyst questions Kayleigh Heckel’s fit in Geno Auriemma’s UConn as potential successor to Paige Bueckers

Kayleigh Heckel has been closely linked to Geno Auriemma's UConn this offseason. The guard played one season with USC before entering the transfer portal in April.

While some have suggested that the Huskies need a suitable replacement for the legendary Paige Bueckers, who joined the WNBA's Dallas Wings, analyst Tee Baker has raised questions on whether Heckel can fit into UConn's system.

"In the back court, it's just who is going to be that point guard?" Baker said on the 'Big East Energy' podcast on Friday (1:58). "Is it KK Arnold? Can she step into that role of steady hand, or is she more of a threat off the bench? Will someone like Kayleigh Heckel commit to UConn and be that true point guard?

"I think that what is missing that has been available in the past two, three years is a really experienced point guard who has comfort starting at the point, right? It was Nika Muhl, then it was Kaitlyn Chen. Can KK Arnold step in that role? Or is it about bringing in Kayleigh Heckel and developing her? So, I think the back court is the piece that's always interesting, and then just how those pieces all fit together."

In her first season at USC, Heckel averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game. She helped the Trojans win the Big Ten regular season title.

The Trojans also reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to UConn.

It's unlikely that Heckel will generate the level of output that Bueckers had at UConn. However, if she joins the Huskies, Heckel will get the opportunity to work alongside a serial winner in Auriemma.

Geno Auriemma will aim to win record-extending 13th national title at UConn next season

Geno Auriemma led UConn to its 12th national title when his team beat South Carolina 82-59 in the championship game this year.

While there were rumors suggesting that Auriemma might retire in the offseason, the UConn legend will return to the team next season. The coach will be aiming to win a record-extending 13th title.

Auriemma has completed 40 years of coaching at UConn, compiling a 1,250-165 record. He is also the winningest coach in college basketball history.

