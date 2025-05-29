Analyst reviews Kentucky star Otega Oweh's decision to return to Mark Pope's squad for 2025-26 season: "It's hard not to smile"

Otega Oweh will run it back with Kentucky. The star guard announced on Wednesday that was withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft to return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

Ad

Kentucky Sports Radio analysts Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan reacted to Oweh's decision in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've been ecstatic ever since the news broke," Geoghegan said. "You've got a potential preseason SEC Player of the Year, probably a preseason all-American candidate as well, kind of headlining year two with Mark Pope. ... It's very fun. It's hard not to smile when you think about Otega Oweh coming back for senior year."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Pilgrim argued that it was expected that Oweh would return for another season.

"A decision that I don't there was a lot of suspense," Pilgrim said. "I don't think there was ever a lot of worry around Lexington, but that will never, ever, ever minimize the importance of this decision."

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

Despite Pilgrim's insistence that there wasn't worry about whether Oweh would return, the guard discussed his commitment to the NBA draft process earlier this month.

Ad

“Nah, I’m all in,” Oweh said on May 9, via On3. “I have one more year of eligibility but, you know, my goal is to play in the NBA. So, I’m not doing this process one foot in, one foot out. I’m all in, for sure.”

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

Oweh also said that despite many mock drafts projecting him as a second round selection, he believes he could be picked in the first.

Ad

“I wouldn’t say it’s completely false but I believe I’m a first-round guy,” Oweh said. “I’m just gonna go through these workouts, give it my all and then, when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and then I’ll make that decision.”

Oweh has made his decision offical, and the Kentucky Sports Radio analysts are excited to see him suit up for the team again.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

Otega Oweh's junior season at Kentucky

After beginning his college career at Oklahoma for two seasons, Otega Oweh had a standout junior campaign at Kentucky. He started in all 36 games, leading the team in scoring (16.2) and steals (1.6).

Ad

The guard shot 49.2%, including 35.5% from beyond the arc. Oweh helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a run to the Sweet 16.

Oweh is a two-way force, capable of grabbing defensive boards and finish big plays. He has a high basketball IQ and has a versatile skill set that will be of great use to the Wildcats in his senior campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here