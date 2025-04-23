Analyst Rob Dauster calls out NCAA over Fordham men's basketball recruiting violations ruling: "What are we doing here?"

The Fordham Rams sacked coach Keith Urgo in March after a losing season with a 12-21 record that ensured that they finished rock bottom in the Atlantic 10. Urgo had presided over the Rams despite an ongoing NCAA recruitment violations investigation that began with the program self-imposing a four-game suspension on Urgo in January.

On Tuesday, the school revealed in a statement that it had received its verdict from the NCAA and that it would comply with its stipulations.

"On April 22, 2025, following a cooperative process between Fordham University Athletics and the NCAA Committee on Infractions (COI), the COI released its findings and penalties associated with rules violations by the Fordham University men's basketball and football programs ranging from June 2021 to April 2023," the statement read.

"The University self-imposed sanctions prior to the completion of the process, and collaborated closely with the enforcement staff to establish the facts in these cases. The Rams Athletics is committed to enhancing compliance education and ensuring adherence to NCAA rules."

In a lengthy tweet on X on Tuesday, "Field of 68" analyst Rob Dauster criticized the punishment handed out to the Rams by the NCAA.

"Kids that were the third best player on a Sweet 16 team are getting $3.5 million to transfer and we’re giving A-10 coaches two year show causes for taking recruits to NFL games, tennis matches and photo shoots in Times Square. What are we doing here," Dauster tweeted.

The NCAA punishes the Fordham Rams

The NCAA accused the Fordham Rams of various recruitment violations between 2021 and 2023. Some of the charges include offering eight prospects impermissible benefits which included photoshoots in New York and taking them to the U. S Open and a New York Giants game. The charge also states that the program violated publicity 'before-signing' rules with 24 potential recruits.

The Rams were punished by voiding team wins and records spanning the past two seasons when ineligible players participated in those games.

Director of men's basketball operations Trevonn Morton and former coach Keith Urgo were found to have violated ethical conduct rules as per the NCAA. Assistant coach James Lenahan was also found to have participated in betting activities, although his case was settled separately via a negotiated resolution in December.

The Fordham Rams were further punished with a three-year probation, a $35,000 fine plus 2% of the men's basketball team budget, a two-year show-cause order for Keith Urgo and a three-year show-cause order for Trevonn Morton, among other minor punishments.

