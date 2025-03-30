Analyst Wally Szczerbiak names one quality that can help Duke's Kon Knueppel in the NBA

Kon Knueppel has already demonstrated the natural talent that makes him a standout college basketball player. With his NBA-ready size, high basketball IQ, and impressive scoring ability, he has the tools to succeed at the next level.

Knueppel is considered a high-floor prospect, meaning his skill set gives him a strong foundation for NBA success.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Network, analyst Wally Szczerbiak highlighted one key skill that could help Knueppel succeed at the professional level:

"The way he runs the pick and roll, that is exactly what you need to do as an NBA next level player. You need to be a good decision-maker. Everyone talks about, what do you make? What do you do off the pick and roll, as far as your decisions, the decision-making of those two freshmen, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, it is exceptional."

At Duke, Knueppel has connected on 39.2% of his three-point attempts, following a high school career where he shot 40% from deep.

Kon Knueppel’s strong performance helps Duke secure the Final Four spot in March Madness 2025

Kon Knueppel played a key role with five rebounds, and five assists, which helped the Blue Devils secured their spot in the Final Four with a 85-65 victory over the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Coach Jon Scheyer has reached the Final Four as the head coach of Duke, becoming the third person in the history NCAA tournament to coach and play in the Final Four for his alma mater. He secured the spot as a player in his senior season in 2010 before winning the championship game.

While speaking to the TBS sideline reporter Allie LaForce, in a post-game interview, Coach Scheyer shared his thoughts on Knueppel’s performance.

"This guy's a stud right here, he's the ultimate warrior, competitor and he really carried us throughout tonight... Man, this guy's been incredible man. He's been incredible."

Expand Tweet

Knueppel's first-half performance set the tone for a 21-point outing. He also recorded three steals. On multiple occasions, he put his body on the line to save loose balls.

By the final buzzer, Knueppel had put together a standout two-game stretch in Newark, scoring at least 20 points in both games of the Eastern Regional and further solidifying his NBA potential.

