Andrej Stojakovic pens heartfelt note to Cal fans following transfer portal decision

California men's basketball player Andrej Stojakovic posted an emotional farewell letter to the Bears fans following his decision to enter the transfer portal. In the transfer portal since April 17, he made it clear on Sunday that he would not be returning to the Bears.

Stojakovic made a long post on X formerly Twitter:

"To my Cal Bears Family, thank you for your support this past season. You welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to grow as a player and young man. I wouldn't be where I am today without my teammates, coaches and incredible fans.

"I especially want to thank Coach Mark Masden. Coach: Thank you for believing in me, challenging me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. You have shown yourself to be not just a great coach, but a man of integrity, character and faith. It has been a true honor to play for you.

"With that said, I've made the difficult decision to say goodbye. I believe this is the necessary step for my development as a player as I pursue my dream of reaching the next level. Berkeley will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories."

Stojakovic, who is the son of NBA great Peja Stojakovic, spent one season with California, averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 42.7% shooting. He is the oldest of his father's three sons.

Basketball insider predicts three schools Andrej Stojakovic may likely consider

With the possibility of returning to Berkeley ended, Andrej Stojakovic is looking elsewhere to continue his collegiate basketball career. CBS Sports college basketball expert Jon Rothstein listed three schools that the sophomore shooting guard is said to be considering: Illinois, North Carolina and Stanford.

"Source: Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic has cut his list to the following programs. Illinois, North Carolina, Stanford. A final decision is expected this week," Rothstein tweeted on Sunday.

Stojakovic was ranked as the consensus No. 23 recruit in the 2023 class and began his collegiate career at Stanford before moving to California. The 6-foot-7 sophomore will likely return to the Cardinal, but he has been a top target for Illinois coach Brad Underwood, while North Carolina reportedly showed interest in the Serbian American from the beginning.

