Andrej Stojakovic stats tonight - How did the California star fare vs Virginia Tech? (March 11)

Andrej Stojakovic and the California Golden Bears advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Tuesday, beating the Virginia Tech Hokies 82-73 in a double-overtime thriller at Spectrum Center. Stojakovic was one of four players to score in double figures for the Golden Bears, who will next face the Stanford Cardinal in the second round.

Stojakovic led all scorers with 29 points. He shot 11-for-20 from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. Stojakovic, who shot 4-of-6 from the free-throw line, also had five rebounds, two assists and one steal. The sophomore guard was a workhorse for coach Mark Madsen, playing a game-high 45 minutes in the ACC clash.

Stojakovic entered the contest as the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points through 27 games. He has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last two outings. He dropped 21 points in Cal's regular-season finale against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Golden Bears lost that contest 112-110 in quadruple overtime.

Here are Andrej Stojakovic's stats from the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Andrej Stojakovic 45 29 5 2 11-20 3-6 4-6 1-4 1 0 4 2

Andrej Stojakovic gets offensive help from Rytis Petraitis and Mady Sissoko in win over Virginia Tech

Andrej Stojakovic helped California stay within striking distance of Virginia Tech in the first half, scoring 13 points during that period. He shot 5-for-6 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. He helped force the second extra period, scoring the game-tying free throws with 27.1 seconds left in the first overtime.

California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) attacks the defense of Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaydon Young (3) during OT at Spectrum Center. Photo: Imagn

Rytis Petraitis provided offensive help to Andrej Stojakovic, scoring 16 points. He shot 5-for-14 from the field and 6-for-10 at the charity stripe. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season. He previously achieved that feat in the games against SMU and Florida State.

Mady Sissoko matched Petraitis' double-double feat, scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds. He shot 3-for-5 from the floor and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also displayed his defensive prowess against the Hokies, racking up two steals and two blocks.

DJ Campbell delivered off the bench, scoring 10 points. He made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts. He drained a free throw with five seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

