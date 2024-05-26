Andrew Nembhard college stats: How did the Indiana Pacers guard perform at Gonzaga?

Andrew Nembhard put on a brave show for the Indiana Pacers as the Boston Celtics clinched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 114-111. Nembhard, who played two seasons with Pacers scored 32 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds. Nembhard continued his brilliant postseason run as he offered stiff resistance to the Celtics in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton.

Nembhard was recruited by the Gators in 2018 and joined the Bulldogs in 2020. He played 32 games in the first season with the program. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the 2020-21 season with Gonzaga. He shot 48% from the field and 32.3% from the 3-point range.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas vs Gonzaga

In the 2021-22 season, Nembhard appeared in 32 games and averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He shot 45.2% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point range.

Nembhard was named the West Coast Conference's inaugural Sixth Man of the Year and was also named to the All-conference second team and First Team All-WCC.

Nembhard was the 31st overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2022. He has appeared in 143 games and averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his NBA career. Andrew has a field goal percentage of 46.7% from the field and 35.3% from the 3-point range.

College stats of Andrew Nembhard with Florida Gators

Nembhard was recruited by the Gators from the Montverde Academy, Florida. He started in every game of his freshman season. He appeared in 36 games in the 2018-19 season and averaged 8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He shot 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Tennessee

In his sophomore season, Andrew appeared in 31 games and averaged 11.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He shot 44.1% from the field and 30.8% from the 3-point range.

Subsequently, he entered the 2020 NBA draft but withdrew from it. Later, he entered the NCAA transfer portal in May. He got offers from Duke, USC, Georgetown, Stanford and Memphis but Andrew chose to go to Gonzaga.

