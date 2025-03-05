Aneesah Morrow gets real with Flau'Jae Johnson on "culture shock" at LSU: "I was sheltered a little bit more in Chicago"

Aneesah Morrow transferred to LSU in the 2023 offseason. She is currently in her second season with the Tigers but only recently opened up on the "culture shock" she underwent after leaving DePaul for LSU.

Morrow discussed her transfer with her Tigers teammate Flau'Jae Johnson on her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'Jae" podcast that was released on YouTube on Feb. 14. A video clip of Morrow's comments went viral on Instagram.

"I, automatically, probably on my first day, had a culture shock," Morrow said. "I felt like for me, I kind of was sheltered a little bit more in Chicago. Just to keep me a bit more safe, you know, being on the south side."

"And then when I got here, it was like everybody was like so friendly and welcoming. I know that part of it was because I'm playing for LSU women's basketball. So many people want to help you, or have conversations with you, or they actually watched your career before you've been here. So, they're really invested. That's something I didn't really feel at my city, and you know, I thought of staying here."

Morrow grew up in Chicago, Illinois and began her collegiate career with DePaul in 2021. The Blue Demons are a team based in Chicago. She was named the WBCA and USBWA National Freshman of the Year at DePaul.

Now, Morrow is playing with some of the best players in the country at LSU, along with Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and others.

Aneesah Morrow named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today

LSU Tigers star Aneesah Morrow

Aneesah Morrow was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today on Monday. The publication also named her the SEC Player of the Year.

Morrow is having a solid season with No. 9 LSU (27-4, 12-4), averaging 18.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game and helped the Tigers finish third in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Morrow will want to continue her excellent run into the NCAA Tournament, where LSU is considered one of the favorites to win the national title. Before that, the Tigers will want to win the SEC Tournament. They are yet to find out their opponent in the first round.

Morrow, Johnson and a few others will be key to LSU's success in the postseason.

