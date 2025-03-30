LSU was carried to the Elite Eight in the women's NCAA Tournament on the backs of its big three: Flau'Jae Johnson, MiKaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow. However, an injury bug bit Kim Mulkey's team, leading to its exit from the tourney.

Morrow injured her nose during the Tigers' 75-62 loss in their Elite Eight matchup with UCLA.

During the game, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Aneesah Morrow suffered a broken nose in the third quarter. However, after the game, she refuted that report. Rowe later tweeted a correction.

Despite the issue, Morrow played the fourth quarter of what marked the final game of her college career. She finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

What did this injury mean for Aneesah Morrow, LSU?

In the nailbiting matchup between two of the country's top basketball programs, UCLA emerged victorious in the Elite Eight. The Bruins won 72-65 and are now on their way to the Final Four, set to face the winner of USC and UConn, whic play on Monday.

However, this game was a bitter ending to a historic college career for Aneesah Morrow, as LSU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. She fouled out in the fourth quarter near the end of the game when fouling became necessary to keep LSU's hopes alive. She finished third all-time in rebounds for any Division I women's college basketball player.

The game also marks the end of Kim Mulkey's beloved big three at LSU. Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams are now going to be the players with the most expectations on their shoulders in the team over the coming season while Morrow graduates this year. Flau'Jae Johnson tried to singlehandedly will LSU back in the game but fell short despite having 28 points on her own.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Spokane - Source: Getty

Morrow may likely declare for next month's WNBA draft, where she is a highly rated prospect. LSU alumn Angel Reese was recently so impressed with Morrow after Morrow led the Tigers past NC State 80-73 on Friday that Reese expressed her delight on X in potentially playing with Morrow in the WNBA.

LSU, meanwhile, will welcome the nation's top recruiting class, powered by four five-star signees: Grace Knox (ranked No. 6 by ESPN), Divine Bourrage (No. 12), ZaKiya Johnson (No. 13) and Isabella Hines (No. 30).

What do you think is waiting for Morrow in her future? Will she go pro, or will this mark the end of her basketball career? And if she does declare for the WNBA, which team would you like to see her on? Let us know in the comments section.

