Aneesah Morrow speaks to LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson about her mindset as she prepares to transition into WNBA: “I’m gonna just be a sponge”

LSU Tigers star Aneesah Morrow spoke to her teammate Flau’jae Johnson and shared her thoughts on transitioning into the WNBA. The college hoops star was guest on the latest episode of the Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae podcast which was released on Thursday.

In the podcast, Johnson asked the senior guard to speak about her expectations about the transition to the WNBA.

"I'm gonna just be a sponge," Morrow said. "I got to learn from some of the best players of all time and I'm willing and I'm ready for that challenge. I know that I'm going to come in and work my a*s off every day, that's something that there's no doubt about. I'm going to try to be a sponge to everybody around me that's trying to encourage me, uplift me."

"I know that it ain't going to be easy it's going to be a transition I'm going be once uncomfortable again, just stepping into that atmosphere," Morrow said. (9:55)

The senior guard has been a key player for the LSU Tigers this season. Morrow delivered an impressive all-around performance, tallying 14 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in LSU's 82-77 win against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

This season, Aneesah Morrow has put up impressive averages of 18.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting an efficient 49.6% from the field.

Aneesah Morrow helps the Tigers extend their winning streak

LSU forward Aneesah Morrow (24) grabs the rebound during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and LSU on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. - Source: Imagn

Aneesah Morrow played an important role in LSU's 82-77 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. The Tigers claimed the first three quarters (22-20, 19-17, 21-20) and held on in the fourth (20-20) to seal the win against the visitors

The Tigers extended their winning streak to five games in a row and have not lost a game since their defeat to conference rivals South Carolina in January. The victory against Tennessee saw them maintain the third position in the Southeastern Conference standings (SEC), with an overall record of 25-1 this season.

The LSU Tigers will aim to continue their good run of form when they face the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on Sunday.

