Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Oklahoma? (Jan. 30)

LSU Tigers guard Annesah Morrow posted her 20th double-double of the 2024-2025 season in their 107-100 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. On Thursday, Jan. 30, the senior was one of the main driving forces that led to the Kim Mulkey-coached team's 21st overall win of the year while maintaining their top standing in the SEC with a 7-1 record.

Playing for a total of 36 minutes, Morrow dropped 21 points, which includes an 8-for-11 line from the charity stripe, 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal for the LSU squad who is in the hunt of returning national championship glory to their program.

Although Morrow missed her first attempt right from the tip, the Chicago, Illinois native would find the bottom of the net with a layup at the 8:03 mark. It was clear early on that she was once again giving it her all against the Oklahoma defense, resulting in three free throws total in the quarter for her. But, despite her efforts, the Tigers were down by three, 23-20, by the end of one.

Morrow continued grabbing boards in the second quarter, where she found herself on the charity stripe at the 7:00 mark. After the official TV timeout, the fourth-year standout would connect on a jumper and then made her way into a freebie again. Going tooth-and-nail with the opposition's defense, Morrow would help her team to a 10-point edge, 52-42, to close the first half on a high note.

The third frame would open with Morrow draining her lone three-pointer at the 8:43 mark, before following it up with a lay-in that put the Tigers up by 19, 63-44. Putting her imprint further in the points and rebounding categories, the No. 7 ranked Tigers would find themselves in front, 83-68, heading into the final period of play.

To open the layover quarter, Morrow would again be sinking in her freebies. While she would coral down more caroms for her squad, the Sooners would claw their way back and even bring themselves within one, 101-100. But, the Tigers, coupled with a mix of efficient offense and stifling defense, were able to pull away with a seven-point triumph, 107-100.

Here's a look at Aneesah Morrow's stat line from Thursday's win:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aneesah Morrow 36 21 12

1 1 0 6-15 1-2 8-11 2 3

LSU Tigers record program's most points ever in regulation in an SEC game

With the 107 points dropped by the whole LSU Tigers, they have set the record for most ever scored in an SEC game by the program. Apart from Aneesah Morrow's 21, sophomore Mikaylah Williams contributed her career-high of 37 markers on 12-for-20 shooting, including seven 3s, while junior Flau'jae Johnson posted 25 of her own.

Along with the Sooners' 100 points, this is also the first time in conference history that two teams notched 100 points each in regulation.

With another victory in their possession, the Tigers will look to keep their winning ways on Feb. 2 versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their home arena.

