Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow get hyped by the Lady Tigers as their latest feat deemed "nothing new" for the former LSU stars

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow were stars at LSU, and their recent WNBA performances have not gone unnoticed by the Lady Tigers. On Saturday, LSU’s women’s basketball program showed love to their former players with a shoutout on Instagram after both athletes recorded double-doubles in their latest games.

“Nothing new for our double-double queens tonight 🤩,” the caption read.

Angel Reese played 34 minutes for the Chicago Sky in a narrow 83-78 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. She finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds in a dominant showing.

Aneesah Morrow, now playing with the Connecticut Sun, also impressed despite her team’s 97-81 loss to the Seattle Storm. The former Tiger forward recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes of action.

Both Reese and Morrow were forces during their time at LSU. Reese, who transferred from Maryland, became a household name in college basketball and helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA title.

That season, she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, earning Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and First-Team All-American honors.

Morrow joined LSU from DePaul and added a new level of energy and scoring to the team. She averaged 16.4 points and 10 rebounds in the 2023–24 season, forming a powerful frontcourt partnership with Reese.

While Reese declared for the draft, Morrow stayed for one more season, and her production improved to 18.7 ppg, and her 13.5 rpg was a division high. Morrow was drafted seventh overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Now making their mark in the pros, both players are continuing the same energy they brought to Baton Rouge.

Angel Reese celebrates brother’s Lakers deal after NBA Draft

Julian Reese, Angel Reese's brother, followed in his sister’s footsteps by successfully making the leap to the pro level. The former Maryland star received a deal from the LA Lakers that will see him play in the NBA Summer League games. The agreement offers him an opportunity to earn either a two-way contract or an invite to training camp.

Angel took to X to celebrate her brother after this news.

“OPPORTUNITY,” Reese wrote on Friday. “COME ON JU.”

Julian played at Maryland for the entirety of his college career, and he is the second player in program history to achieve 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

