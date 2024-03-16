LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne signed off her college career for the No. 2 Tigers in Friday's home meet against North Carolina.

Her fellow LSU star, Angel Reese, backed the $3.6 million NIL-valued Dunne (as per On3) on her Instagram stories.

"GEAUX QUEEN @LIVVYDUNNE," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese's IG

Reese, also an NIL star, leads the Tigers' women's basketball team. LSU is expected to have a No. 2 seed locked up for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Olivia Dunne's LSU legacy

Olivia Dunne has built a large social media following as an LSU student-athlete, with 9.3 million followers on various social media platforms.

This has also resulted in her accumulating several endorsements, including lucrative ones with brands like Sports Illustrated, Leafs Trading Cards and PlantFuel, among others.

In an interview with NOLA, LSU coach Jay Clark revealed how they treat Olivia Dunne normally and not as the superstar that the sports world knows.

“We don’t call her Livvy,” Clark said. “That’s another person. She’s Olivia or Liv. When she’s in that gym, she’s a gymnast and a teammate and a student at LSU.

“Everything that’s on social media and on the internet, that’s not part of our day-to-day interactions. That’s to her credit. She wants to be part of this team and wants us to be successful.”

She has not yet announced whether she will return to LSU next year to take advantage of her extra eligibility year granted by the NCAA to student-athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained why this competition year has been her best for the Tigers.

“This has been my favorite year at LSU so far,” Dunne said. “The way this team gets along with one another is like no other. This year has been a blast. The trust we have in one another. The friendly competition we have in the gym. That has helped everyone this year.

“My summers are usually pretty hectic. I treated it like my last year, so I wanted to make the best of it. It really paid off. I wouldn’t say I took it more seriously. I just didn’t know what the right balance was for me as a person with NIL, schoolwork and practice. This year, I had the best grasp on it.”

Olivia Dunne also explained her legacy ambitions, which began when she started the Livvy Dunne Foundation.

“Part of the legacy I want to leave is that you can have it all,” Dunne said. “You can be a student-athlete, an entrepreneur and find success in all areas.”

With the talented Haleigh Bryant on the gymnastics team, Olivia Dunne could yet wrap up her LSU career with a national championship in April.