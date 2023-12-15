LSU forward Angel Reese returned to the court after a four-game absence and has spearheaded three straight wins for the No. 7 Tigers. Following LSU's 89-point win over McNeese State on Tuesday, the junior standout sent a defiant message to her critics on Instagram.

Reese was sidelined for more than two weeks since being benched in the second half of a Nov. 14 game against Kent State for undisclosed reasons, sparking rumors about grades and attitude issues. As the star for the LSU Lady Tigers, fans were upset over her prolonged absence.

With external speculation mounting, she aimed to silence her critics through the caption on her latest Instagram post – sharing a photo of herself and writing:

"Everyone has a chapter they don’t read out loud. just remember, this my world y’all just living in it."

With superstar Angel Reese back on the court, LSU has rattled off three straight wins. Reese made a triumphant return against No. 9 Virginia Tech, posting 19 points and nine rebounds to spearhead an impressive 82-64 victory. She followed that by stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists in an 83-53 thrashing of Louisiana-Lafayette.

On Tuesday, Reese notched a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds as LSU (10-1) obliterated McNeese State 133-44 for its largest margin of victory in program history.

Angel Reese sheds light on mental health struggles

Angel Reese's mysterious four-game absence sparked rampant speculation and questions about the star from LSU fans and women's college basketball observers. However, upon her triumphant return to action late last month, the reigning national champion stepped forward to clarify her personal struggles.

After leading a big win over No. 9 Virginia Tech in her return, Reese revealed in a postgame news conference that her mental health was the most important thing.

"My mental health is the most important before anything, and I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room," Reese said.

"I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."