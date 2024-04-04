Angel Reese endorsements: $1.8M NIL-valued superstar's full list of deals explored

Angel Reese is undoubtedly one of the most marketable players in the world of women's college basketball. Her brilliance on the court has played a key role in ensuring a $1.8 million NIL value.

The forward has witnessed significant growth in her NIL value since leading LSU to the national championship in 2023. She has inked several deals with different brands across the United States. We take a look at Bayou Barbie’s endorsement deals.

Angel Reese endorsement deals

Reebok

In October 2023, Reese announced a significant milestone in her career by entering into a new multi-year partnership with Reebok. This decision coincided with Reebok's strategic move to re-launch its basketball category in 2024, with the notable addition of Shaquille O'Neal as the president of Reebok basketball.

Airbnb

Angel Reese partnered with Airbnb in July 2023. The homestay service hosted her and her friends for a weekend in the DMV before she announced the partnership on her Instagram the following Monday.

“Airbnb set me and my friends up REAL GOOD for a weekend in the DMV,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “Thank you!”

Beats by Dre

In January 2024, Reese reached an endorsement deal with headphone brand Beats by Dre. She distributed brand-new purple and gold headphones to her teammates and coaches as part of the deal. This heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on Reese's social media accounts.

PlayStation

Sony PlayStation was added to Angel Reese's NIL portfolio in June 2023. She was added to the PlayStation’s Playmaker program, which included USC quarterback Caleb Williams. She featured in the promotion of the Final Fantasy XVI video game alongside a couple of other notable athletes from various sports.

Amazon

Reese sealed an NIL deal with Amazon alongside her teammate Flau'jae Johnson in July 2023. The tech giant feature the two in an advertisement titled "Dormz." The ad prominently features the duo as they enthusiastically decorate their dorm rooms in preparation for the upcoming academic year at LSU.

Goldman Sachs

Sealed in March 2024, This is Reese’s latest NIL deal. The partnership with the banking giant will see her actively promoting the One Million Black Women campaign, aimed at amplifying the voices of Black women to policymakers in Washington, D.C. She starred in a national TV commercial alongside her mother, Angel Webb Reese.

Other Angel Reese’s endorsement deals

Angel Reese has a host of other endorsement deals with brands across the country. Many of them came after the 2023 national championship success.

These include deals with Tampax, Topps, ZOA Energy, Starry, Mielle Organics, SI Swimsuit, Caktus, Campus Ink, Raising Cane’s, Intuit Turbo Tax, JanSport, Bose, Sonic and a host of others.