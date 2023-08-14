Angel Reese fans compare CamRon Fletcher to Tiktok star Shamar Mcco; college basketball world reacts 

Angel Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher. have been enjoying the offseason, as the two are on vacation. Reese has been uploading stories as well as posts on her Instagram, sharing moments from her trip to Jamaica. Recently, she posted a TikTok video wearing a bikini, the same outfit she wore in her latest Instagram post.

Reese has had a pretty amazing summer. Following the LSU women's basketball team's first national title, Reese has been all over the internet, having the most valued NIL profile in women's college basketball. She has signed multiple deals, as she continues to grow off the court.

The glimpses of her vacation caught a lot of attention on Instagram.

In her latest post, Reese and Fletcher seem to be enjoying nature in Jamaica. Fans, however, compared Fletcher to TikTok star, Shamarr Mcco. Looking at the latest pic of the couple, fans said Fletcher looked like Mcco.

Angel Reese (Instagram)

Angel Reese (Instagram)

Angel Reese (Instagram)

Shamar Mcco is a TikTok star, with over 206,000 followers on the platform. He is said to have a disability, pectus carinatum, but that is not confirmed.

Angel Reese and the Tigers have a lot on their shoulders for the following season

LSU's Angel Reese

The reigning champs still have a powerful squad for the 2023-24 season.

Reese thrived in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup this summer. Meanwhile, her rival, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, is putting up MVP performances in the Hawkeyes' foreign tour.

LSU vs. Iowa

Reese and the Tigers are expected to have a strong chance at repeating the national title next year. LSU brought in the nation's top transfer class, landing two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Hailey Van Lith from Louisville and two-time All-American forward Aneesah Morrow from DePaul, as well as the top high school class. Two of the top seven players (and four of the top 77) signed with LSU.

Reese put up a great performance in her first season with the Tigers, and she is expected to deliver the same moving forward. Not only that, but Reese is also a projected top five pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Angel Reese is a high-profile college basketball star. Having more recognition than the WNBA players themselves, Reese is one of the most anticipated players to step foot on the WNBA hardwood. It will be interesting to see whether Reese and company can repeat the national title as she enters her senior year.