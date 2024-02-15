Angel Reese goes down memory lane as LSU star wishes BF Cam’Ron Fletcher on Valentine’s day - “lover boy”

Angel Reese celebrated Valentine's Day in a very special way on Wednesday. The LSU star has been in a romantic relationship with fellow college basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher for a while, and the day was an opportunity to celebrate that.

In an Instagram story on Valentine's Day, Reese posted a collage of four pictures of herself and Fletcher at various times, reminiscing their shared moments together. She captioned it:

“Happy Valentine's Day to my lover boy! I love you to the moon & back bby”

What has Angel Reese said about Cam’Ron Fletcher?

The exact time at which Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher started dating is unknown. However, Reese confirmed their romantic relationship in June 2023 on the “1 Star Recruits” podcast.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend, yes.”

Angel Reese added that she and Cam'Ron had known each other for six years before their romantic relationship began. Playing the same sport played a role in igniting their affection. Fletcher plays college basketball at Kentucky.

“Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. … We both play the same sport, so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

Since then, Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher have shared numerous adorable videos and photos of their moments together on TikTok and Instagram while working out, cuddling, dancing and sharing light-hearted moments.

Angel Reese wins SEC Player of the Week for the 10th time

In just her second season with LSU, Reese has boosted her SEC Player of the Week tally to 10. That showcases her level of dominance in the conference since arriving at LSU from Maryland ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Reese leads all active conference players in SEC Player of the Week awards. Her latest achievement marks the third time this season that Reese has earned the honor, building on her impressive record of seven awards from the previous one.

This season, Bayou Barbie is averaging 19.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The point guard also boasts an impressive 50.6 field goal percentage as she looks to help the Tigers retain their national title.