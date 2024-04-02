Angel Reese injury: What happened to the LSU star during game vs. Caitlin Clark's Iowa

LSU star Angel Reese picked up a leg injury in the second quarter of the Elite Eight against Iowa on Monday. The Tigers guard contested a shot by Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark and appeared to twist her right ankle when she landed.

Reese tried to regain her balance but tumbled into the photographers and camera crews behind the hoop.

After getting back onto her feet, Reese had a limp while moving gingerly toward the LSU bench where team medical personnel attended to her. The junior attempted to use the workout bicycle before re-entering the game a few minutes later.

However, Reese had a noticeable limp as she ran back and forth down the court. She scored three points following her injury and racked up two rebounds and a block.

Before the game, Reese said she had no hard feelings for Clark despite their heated battle in the national championship game last season.

"I don't think people realize it's not personal. Once we get out between those lines, if I see you walking down the street, it's like, 'Hey, girl, what's up? Let's hang out.' I think people just take it like we hate each other." Reese said (via Bleacher Report).

"Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game," she added.

Ironically, Reese picked up her injury while dueling with Clark.

Angel Reese's stats vs Iowa in the first half

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese

Angel Reese had a strong outing in the first half against Iowa. The LSU star recorded a team-high 13 points, with eight rebounds and three assists with the scores tied at 45-45.

Clark led the scoring for the Hawkeyes, with a game-high 19 points, while posting five assists and one rebound.

The Hawkeyes had rushed to an early lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers came roaring back to tie the scores heading into the halftime break. It's safe to say that both teams will come out firing in the second half, with a spot in the Final Four up for grabs.