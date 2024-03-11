Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers were unable to overcome the undefeated South Carolina Lady Gamecocks in the SEC championship game on Sunday night. South Carolina prevailed 79-72 in a thrilling matchup that saw Reese score 15 points, alongside 13 rebounds and two assists.

The title is the second straight SEC championship for the Lady Gamecocks, who last year defeated Tennessee 74-58. Some incidents during the game raised some eyebrows, in particular, the rough treatment Reese was afforded by South Carolina's defense.

A video surfaced on X showing South Carolina players preventing Angel Reese from scoring a 2-pointer while seemingly smacking the forward's face.

A fan pointed out that Reese is plain unlucky in the way she's treated on the court:

Someone else corrected them, pointing out that everything in the play was legal:

For others, the foul was on Reese's part, not the South Carolina player's:

Others directly called out the entire officiating for the SEC women's tournament:

Replying to the video, someone sent a video that shows Reese pulling the hair of South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso in the same game:

Accusations directed towards Kim Mulkey also appeared, whether founded or unfounded:

Some think that fouling is just in Kamilla Cardoso's nature:

While some saw fouls, others only saw great ball players:

Others downplayed Reese's abilities:

Others saw fouls coming both ways:

Some disagree with Kim Mulkey's assertion that Reese is a tough player:

Many only saw traveling in the play:

Kim Mulkey on Angel Reese's and Kamilla Cardoso's beef

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso was ejected after showing an LSU player to the ground in another incident.

In her post-game press conference, LSU's head coach Kim Mulkey was questioned about what she thought of the incidents between Reese and Cardoso on the field. Here's what Mulkey said:

"It's ugly, it's not good, no one wants to be a part of that, but I'll tell you this, I wish (Cardoso) would've pushed Angel Reese. If you're 6-8, don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it."