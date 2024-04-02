"Angel Reese kinda trash ngl" - College hoops fans roast $1.8M NIL-valued LSU star for struggles against Caitlin Clark's Iowa during marquee matchup

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers saw their season come to an end against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday night in an Elite Eight matchup. The 2023 NCAA Tournament Player of the Year struggled tremendously in the second half after suffering an ankle injury in the first half.

Reese, whose NIL value is $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports, faced plenty of criticism for her poor second half. Twitter user @RocketsFanDave stated:

"Angel Reese kinda trash ngl. Like Demarcus Cousins post-Achilles injury"

@spoonunlocked used footage of Anthony Edwards shooting left-handed, stating:

"Angel Reese and Haley Van Lith all game"

@ClevelandsAC joked that Reese will attack teammate Hailey Van Lith, who shot just 2-10 from the field and 1-6 from three-point range:

"Angel Reese seeing HVL in the huddle"

@PV_GIA used a photo of Reese from last year's title game to troll her:

"How many fouls is that on Angel Reese?"

@YahooSports shared footage of Hawkeyes fans trolling Reese:

"The @IowaWBB fans waved bye to Angel Reese after she fouled out 👋"

@Nezzzooo suggested that Reese may have been upset to see Van Lith return to the court:

"Angel reese seeing Hailey van lith check back in"

@Skengbouz stated:

"Angel Reese since the first half"

@bradsales312 pointed out that the Tigers won't be in the Final Four:

"Iowa game tonight explains why Angel Reese said this after the SEC Championship game loss: “We're not scared of South Carolina. And I'm going to repeat that... we're not scared of South Carolina." Can’t be scared of someone you won’t play cause … Final Four!"

@4thDrug shared a clip from The Equalizer film series, adding:

"Caitlyn Clark in the 3Q against Angel Reese"

@Jiles used a clip of LeBron James following the 2011 NBA Finals to express how Reese should react to those criticizing her:

"I need Angel Reese to give this type of interview post game"

How did Angel Reese's performance differentiate between halves?

Despite picking up two fouls, Angel Reese had an impressive first half, scoring 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out three assists, and making two steals and two blocks. She shot 6-11 from the field and 2-3 from the free-throw line. However, she missed her final three shots of the half due to an ankle injury.

The Tigers star could not pick up where she left off in the second half. She recorded just four points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 1-10 from the field and 1-5 from the free-throw line before fouling out of the game. While Reese has not announced her plans for next season, it is widely assumed that she has played the final game of her collegiate career.