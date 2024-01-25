Angel Reese’s BF Cam’ron Fletcher gives fans a health update after surgery - “went good slimes”

Angel Reese's boyfriend, Cam'ron Fletcher, had a successful knee surgery on Wednesday. The Florida State Seminoles player suffered a knee injury on the opening days of the 2023-202 season, forcing him to the sidelines.

Fletcher shared the good news through his Instagram account with a picture on his story, adding the following comment.

"Surgery went good slimes"

The Bayou Barbie expressed her worries about the procedure earlier on Wednesday, posting a picture of Fletcher on a hospital bed to her story and adding the following remarks:

“God please protect Cam’Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You’ve been through so much & this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I got your back, LET’S DO THIS!!”

Cam'ron Fletcher's injury troubles

This isn't the first time Fletcher has been taken away from the courts due to an injury. His 2022 sophomore season was cut short due to a season-ending injury he suffered on a win over Notre Dame in February of 2022. He again suffered another injury, this time a knee one, in December 2022 during a game against Virginia. He had to undergo surgery in January of 2023, missing the rest of the campaign.

It would appear that this injury will also see him miss the rest of the year. He suffered this new injury to his right knee during a Dec. 2 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

How are Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers doing?

Currently, Angel Reese's LSU are ranked No. 9 in the nation and has an 18-2 overall record (5-1 SEC). After being stunned on opening week by the now No. 3 ranked Colorado Buffaloes, the LSU Lady Tigers entered an astonishing string of victories, just losing recently to Auburn on Jan. 14.

What might be the most important test of their season so far is ahead, as Angel Reese and co. will face the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday.