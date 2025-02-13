"Angel Reese school of walking in heels grad": College hoops fans react to Haley Cavinder's strange walk in heels on TikTok

Haley Cavinder is known for her sense of fashion while being a star of Miami women's basketball. Her ability to walk in heels drew attention from fans.

Her sister Hanna posted a video on TikTok on Wednesday, showing Haley in an outfit while donning high heels. It was revealed they were broken, yet Haley continued to walk normally as if they weren't.

"The heel is sendingggg me," Hanna Cavinder wrote in the post caption.

"The devil couldn't reach me so he sent me a nonchalant sister," the text in the video read.

Fans took time out of their day to comment on the video, impressed that Haley still managed to walk in the broken heels. Here are some of their reactions.

"Angel Reese school of walking in heels grad!" one fan exclaimed.

"Lmao one thing about Haley she's gonna get the damn thing done broken heels or not," a fan commented.

"Those would have been in the trash and I would have been walking barefoot," one fan said.

Others noted how her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, didn't pay attention to it while praising her for still walking perfectly.

"What a queen for still walking perfect," a fan remarked.

"The heel move is too much! I can't stop laughing!" a fan stated.

"Jake walking by her like nothing is happening at her feet is makin me LOL," one fan said.

What's next for Haley Cavinder, Miami

Surely a humorous moment for the Cavinder twins and their fans, with Haley Cavinder having the spotlight for the fashion statement.

In the meantime, the sisters continue to help the Miami Hurricanes get through the remainder of conference play. They are 13-10 overall, having gone 3-9 after 12 ACC matchups.

Haley leads the way with 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 46.3% shooting from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc. Cameron Williams follows with 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, while Jasmyne Roberts contributes 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The Hurricanes prepare for their next matchup, facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

