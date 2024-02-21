“Angel Reese who?” - College hoops world subtly roasts LSU star after $1,100,000 NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson's electrifying performance against Aggies

Angel Reese has been one of the best women's college basketball players since joining the No. 13 LSU Tigers in 2022. However, the program has seen another rising star in Flau’jae Johnson this season.

Johnson, who has NIL deals worth $1.1 million according to On3, put on a sublime display against the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday. She racked up 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal to help LSU to an 81-58 win.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Johnson's stellar performance, and some pointed out that she grabbed the limelight from Reese.

On Instagram, one wrote:

"Cuzzo in her bad.....angel reese who? That's big 4 team"

Another added:

"Once again you played an awesome game against the Aggies another MVP performance so proud of you"

A third commented:

"she's top 3 when she plays under control imo. two way beast"

Image Credits - Women Hoops Masterclass Instagram

Here's a look at some more fan reactions to Johnson's impressive outing against Texas.

Image Credits - College Hoops Masterclass Instagram

Image Credits - College Hoops Masterclass Instagram

Angel Reese vs Flau’jae Johnson stats this season

Angel Reese (R) vs Flau’jae Johnson stats this season

Reese is averaging 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 22 appearances thus far. She is converting 50.5% of her field goals and 14.3% of her 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Johnson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 25 appearances. She is making 49% of her field goals and 34.4% of her 3-pointers. The guard is also converting 72.1% of her free throws.

Johnson and Reese have been instrumental in guiding the Tigers to second in the SEC this season. LSU has a 22-4 overall record (9-3 in the conference) and is only behind the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers will look to build on their four-game win streak when they host Auburn on Thursday, Feb. 22.