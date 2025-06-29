Anonymous college basketball head coach weighs in on why older athletes are "a smart bet" for NBA teams 

The 2025 NBA draft culminated on Thursday, with 59 prospects finding new teams across the two-day event. While some players were taken after playing just one year at the collegiate level, there were others who spent a few more years in college before going pro.

On Friday, an anonymous college basketball coach spoke to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and suggested that NBA teams have a slight advantage in drafting older athletes who have played at the collegiate level for a few years.

"Financially, they're rewarded to stay. It allows them to be a little more ready and polished for the next level," one coach said. "The high-end guys, the lottery guys, you're drafting on upside.

"But if I'm a playoff team, a play-in team and still growing, getting an older, mature guy that you know can help you in a role, that's a smart bet. You're still getting a guy in the prime of his career. You get more bang for your buck in Year 1 or 2, maybe not Year 6 or 7."

The addition of NIL in college sports has been a factor in persuading young athletes to stay in college longer. It allows them a chance to make money even before they go to pro leagues.

List of all the 59 picks from the 2025 NBA draft

Here's a look at the 59 picks from the 2025 NBA draft:

First-round picks in 2025 NBA draft

1. Mavericks draft Cooper Flagg (Duke)

2. Spurs draft Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

3. 76ers draft VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

4. Hornets draft Kon Knueppel (Duke)

5. Jazz draft Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

6. Wizards draft Tre Johnson (Texas)

7. Pelicans draft Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

8. Nets draft Egor Demin (BYU)

9. Raptors draft Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

10. Rockets draft Khaman Maluach (Duke) – Traded to Suns

11. Trail Blazers draft Cedric Coward (Washington State) – Traded to Grizzlies

12. Bulls draft Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm)

13. Hawks draft Derik Queen (Maryland) – Traded to Pelicans

14. Spurs draft Carter Bryant (Arizona)

15. Thunder draft Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

16. Grizzlies draft Yang Hansen (Qingdao) – Traded to Trail Blazers

17. Timberwolves draft Joan Beringer (Cedevita Olimpija)

18. Wizards draft Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida) – Traded to Jazz

19. Nets draft Nolan Traoré (Saint-Quentin BB)

20. Heat draft Kasparas Jakučionis (Illinois)

21. Jazz draft Will Riley (Illinois) – Traded to Wizards

22. Hawks draft Drake Powell (North Carolina) – Traded to the Nets

23. Pelicans draft Asa Newell (Georgia) – Traded to Hawks

24. Thunder draft Nique Clifford (Colorado State) – Traded to Kings

25. Magic draft Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

26. Nets draft Ben Saraf (Ratiopharm Ulm)

27. Nets draft Danny Wolf (Michigan)

28. Celtics draft Hugo González (Real Madrid)

29. Suns draft Liam McNeeley (Connecticut) – Traded to Hornets

30. Clippers draft Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State)

Second Round picks in 2025 NBA draft

31. Timberwolves draft Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph’s) – Traded to Suns

32. Celtics draft Noah Penda (Le Mans Sarthe Basket) – Traded to Magic

33. Hornets draft Sion James (Duke)

34. Hornets draft Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

35. 76ers draft Johni Broome (Auburn)

36. Nets draft Adou Thiero (Arkansas) – Traded to Lakers (via Suns & Wolves)

37. Pistons draft Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)

38. Spurs draft Kam Jones (Marquette) – Traded to Pacers

39. Raptors draft Alijah Martin (Florida)

40. Wizards draft Micah Peavy (Georgetown) – Traded to Pelicans

41. Warriors draft Koby Brea (Kentucky) – Traded to Suns

42. Kings draft Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

43. Wizards draft Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

44. Thunder draft Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)

45. Bulls draft Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane) – Traded to Wolves (via Lakers)

46. Magic draft Amari Williams (Kentucky) – Traded to Celtics

47. Bucks draft Bogoljub Marković (Mega Basket)

48. Grizzlies draft Javon Small (West Virginia)

49. Cavaliers draft Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

50. Knicks draft Kobe Sanders (Nevada) – Traded to Clippers

51. Clippers draft Mohamed Diawara (Cholet Basket) – Traded to Knicks

52. Suns draft Alex Toohey (Sydney Kings) – Traded to Warriors

53. Jazz draft John Tonje (Wisconsin)

54. Pacers draft Taelon Peter (Liberty)

55. Lakers draft Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra Hawks) – Traded to Bulls

56. Grizzlies draft Will Richard (Florida) – Traded to Warriors

57. Magic draft Max Shulga (VCU) – Traded to Celtics

58. Cavaliers draft Saliou Niang (Trento)

59. Rockets draft Jahmai Mashack (Tennessee) – Traded to Grizzlies (via Warriors & Suns)

Note: The NBA rescinded the Knicks' second-round pick.

