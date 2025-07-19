"Any such effort would have met with resistance": When Tennessee legend Pat Summitt cleared the air about being forced out from her HC role

In October 2012, legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt addressed the speculation surrounding her decision to step down from her role. Summitt, who had led the Lady Volunteers for 38 years, officially stepped down in April 2012. Her departure sparked widespread rumors that she was forced out by then-athletic director Dave Hart.

The talk intensified when a signed affidavit from Summitt suggested that she had not made the decision on her own. But just months later, she released a three-paragraph statement to clear up what she described as “confusion”.

“It was entirely my decision to step down from my position as the head coach of women's basketball at the University of Tennessee,” Summitt wrote in her public statement.

“I did not then, and I do not now, feel that I was 'forced out' by the university,” she clarified.

Pat Summitt further explained that if anyone had tried to push her out, she would not have accepted it quietly.

“Anyone who knows me knows that any such effort would have met with resistance. If my affidavit has caused confusion on that point, it needs to be dispelled."

Summitt had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2011, but despite the diagnosis, she coached through the 2011-12 season, though in a limited capacity.

She eventually decided to step away from the head coach role after long discussions with the people closest to her.

“As I stated at my press conference in April when I announced my decision, I loved being the head coach for 38 years, but after consultation with my son, my doctors, my lawyer and several close friends, I concluded that the time had come to move into the future and step into a new role,” Summitt wrote.

She handed over coaching duties to her long-time assistant Holly Warlick, who had been part of the staff since 1985. Summitt then assumed the new position of head coach emeritus.

"I have welcomed and enjoyed my new role as head coach emeritus, and I am excited for the opportunities that now await my dear friend and colleague Holly Warlick as head coach."

During her career, Pat Summitt won eight national championships and made 18 Final Four appearances. She later founded a foundation to support Alzheimer’s research and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. A statue was erected in her honor on Tennessee’s campus in 2013, before she passed away in June 2016.

What President Barack Obama said when Pat Summitt was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

When Pat Summitt announced her decision to step down as Tennessee coach, Obama, who was POTUS at the time, awarded her the highest civilian award handed out by the government.

He spoke about the reason behind this move, noting that she was an inspiration to everyone.

“Coach Summitt is an inspiration – both as the all-time winningest NCAA coach, and as someone who is willing to speak so openly and courageously about her battle with Alzheimer’s,” Obama said.

“Pat’s gift has always been her ability to push those around her to new heights, and over the last 38 years, her unique approach has resulted in both unparalleled success on the court and unrivaled loyalty from those who know her and those whose lives she has touched.”

Pat Summitt revealed that she did not see that coming and noted that she was deeply honored upon receiving the award.

She remained involved in player mentoring and recruiting for the Lady Vols until the time of her death.

