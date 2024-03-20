AP All-America teams released: Full list of players announced ft. Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht, and more

The Associated Press released its annual slate of All-Americans, and many of the names on the list are familiar. Start with Purdue's Zach Edey, a unanimous pick a year after being the national Player of the Year. Add a host of other college hoops standouts. Here's the rundown on the three teams of AP All-Americans.

AP All-America first team

Dalton Knecht became Tennessee's fourth AP first-team All-American.

Zach Edey, Purdue

The 7-foot-4 Edey led a No. 1-seeded Purdue team. He scored 24.4 points and snagged 11.7 rebounds per game. Edey also connected on 61.9% of his shots.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

The Northern Colorado transfer became Tennessee's fourth first-team All-American. Knecht led the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 21.1 ppg and was fourth in the league in 3-pointers with 79. He also led UT to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Davis led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 21.4 ppg and was second in the league in 3-pointers, draining 106. With 2,030 points at Carolina, Davis is another Tar Heels legend. He helped UNC reach a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jamal Shead, Houston

The guard leads the best defense in college basketball, with Houston allowing just 57.0 ppg and holding opponents to 37.9% shooting. Shead also totaled 13.1 ppg and 6.2 assists per game. His 671 career assists are third-best in Houston history, and he led the Cougars to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Tristen Newton, UConn

In his fifth season of college basketball, Newton led the nation's No. 1-ranked team in scoring (15.2 ppg), rebounding (7.0 rpg) and assists (6.0 apg). On a well-oiled UConn team, Newton is the guy who holds everything together. He's searching for a second consecutive NCAA title.

AP All-America second team

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Despite missing the last three weeks of the regular season due to injury, Kolek earned the honor with a great season. A talented scorer (15.0 ppg, 40.0% 3-point shooting), Kolek makes his mark as a passer. He led the Big East in assists for the third consecutive season (7.6 apg). Marquette earned a No. 2 seed due to Kolek.

Mark Sears, Alabama

With 21.1 ppg, Sears was atop the SEC scoring race with Dalton Knecht. Sears is a pure shooter, and his 43.1% 3-point accuracy and 86.1% free-throw shooting prove the point. With 2,028 points between his two years at Ohio and two years at Alabama, he's a premier scoring guard.

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

The top player in the Atlantic 10, Holmes was a great scorer (20.4 ppg) and rebounder (8.4 rpg). A 38.5% 3-point shooter, Holmes's versatility is impressive. The 6-foot-10 forward led the Flyers to a No. 7 NCAA Tournament seed.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski turned down the NBA to return to Duke and played like a man on a mission. He was one of the top scorers (17.1 ppg) and rebounders (8.2 rpg) in the ACC and helped a young Duke team stay in the league race. He's one of the best true big men in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

The Michigan transfer was rock-solid for the Jayhawks. Dickinson led Kansas in rebounding (10.8 rpg) and was second in scoring to Kevin McCullar Jr. with 18.0 ppg. A 35.0% 3-point shooter, the 7-2 Dickinson has a variety of talents. He'll use them to try to lead No. 4 seed Kansas to March glory.

AP All-America third team

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

On his third college in a career that had not seen him top 7.9 ppg, LeDee took off in 2023-24. With 21.1 ppg and 8.4 rpg, he was the driving force for the Aztecs. LeDee led them to a No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed.

Johni Broome, Auburn

The Auburn big man was one of the most consistent players in basketball. Solid in scoring (16.2 ppg), rebounding (8.4 rpg) and defense, Broome is a big reason for Auburn's success.

Caleb Love, Arizona

A human heat check, the North Carolina transfer rarely met a shot he couldn't take or make. With 18.1 ppg and 4.7 rpg, Love was the All-American attraction on an Arizona team that earned a No. 2 NCAA seed.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

With 18.4 ppg and 9.0 rpg, Scheierman was solid for the Blue Jays. He pulled off the unusual feat of topping 1,000 career points at two schools. With 2,175 career points, Scheierman is saving a few more to help his team in March Madness, where they are a No. 3 seed.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Another fifth-year standout, Shannon scored 23.0 ppg for the Illini, whom he led to the Big Ten title. With a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Illinois and Shannon's All-American season may not be finished anytime soon.

