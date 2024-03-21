AP All-American women's teams released: Full list of players announced ft. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more

The Associated Press announced its All-American women's basketball players slate on Wednesday. In perhaps the least surprising news of the year, Iowa's Caitlin Clark earned first-team honors, marking her third such appearance. Clark is only the 11th player to earn the honor three times. She's joined by an impressive list, which also includes a pair of freshmen first-team selections.

AP All-American Women's Basketball Teams

USC guard JuJu Watkins earned first-team All-American honors, making her one of only five freshmen ever to do so.

First Team AP All-Americans

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

In a season where she became the sport's leading all-time scorer, Clark averaged 31.9 points per game. She also added 8.9 assists per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Iowa phenom also led the Hawkeyes to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Brink, Stanford

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 17.8 ppg and 12.0 rpg, leading the Cardinal to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. Brink has 1,854 points and 1,191 rebounds in her Stanford career. She made the third team two years ago and the second team last year.

Paige Bueckers, UConn

The UConn junior averaged 21.3 ppg and shot 42.4% from 3-point range. Bueckers missed last season due to injury but was previously a first-team All-American as a freshman in 2020-21. She led UConn to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

JuJu Watkins, USC

The 6-foot-2 freshman guard averaged 27.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg. With 810 points and counting, Watkins is being touted as the heir apparent to Caitlin Clark. She helped USC to the Pac-12 title and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Freshman guard Hidalgo is now one of only five freshmen to earn first-team All-American status. She averaged 23.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, and 5.5 apg. Hidalgo helped Notre Dame earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

AP Second Team All-Americans

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

The fifth-year center averaged 22.8 ppg and 11.4 rpg. In her Virginia Tech career, Kitley has totaled 2,709 points and 1,506 rebounds. The Hokies have a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Angel Reese, LSU

Reese has averaged 19.0 ppg and 13.1 rpg in her second season with the defending champions, LSU. The 6-foot-3 Reese earned first-team honors last season.

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

The senior center averaged 14.0 ppg and 9.5 rpg, leading the unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Gamecocks in both categories. Cardoso, the newly chosen SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is having a memorable season.

Madison Booker, Texas

The freshman forward averaged 16.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, and 4.8 rpg. Booker led Texas to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

The 5-foot-10 Sheldon was one of the best perimeter players in the nation. Averaging 18.0 ppg and shooting 38% from 3-point range, Sheldon helped OSU nab a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed.

AP Third Team All-Americans

Alissa Pili, Utah

The 6-foot-2 fifth-year player is completing a brilliant career at Utah. Averaging 20.8 ppg, Pili has scored 2,104 career points. She was a second-team pick last year.

MacKenzie Holmes, Indiana

Another fifth-year player, Holmes, averaged 20.0 ppg and 6.9 rpg. Holmes' career totals are 2,476 points and 974 rebounds. She was a first-team selection last season and helped Indiana to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Daisha Fair, Syracuse

The 5-foot-5 Fair is yet another fifth-year player. With 22.0 ppg this year, she has now reached 3,351 points, along with 619 assists. The Orange have a No. 6 NCAA seed in the tournament due to Fair's production.

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Amoore has averaged 19.2 ppg and 6.9 apg this season. The senior has played an integral role in helping the Hokies reach a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed.

Reagen Beers, Oregon State

Beers not only shot 66% this season, but the sophomore averaged 17.7 ppg and 10.4 rpg. Due to Beers's solid play inside, Oregon State has earned a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed.

