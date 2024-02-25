As March Madness is almost coming into sight, it's difficult to wait for the new AP Poll top 25 to make sense of college basketball.

So, let's take a look at the potential big shifts ahead of the release of the poll on Monday. Here's some of the big news ahead of the top 25 ranking and our guesses about how it might end up shifting the college hoops landscape.

Projected AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

First, here's the current top 25 for reference:

Last week's ranking Team (first place votes) Overall record Total ranking points Ranking from the previous week 1 UConn (62) 24-2 1550 1 2 Houston 22-3 1473 3 3 Purdue 23-3 1414 2 4 Arizona 20-5 1373 5 5 Tennessee 19-6 1230 8 6 Iowa State 20-5 1160 10 7 Marquette 19-6 114 4 8 Duke 20-5 116 9 9 Kansas 20-6 1065 6 10 North Carolina 20-6 1044 7 11 Baylor 19-6 959 12 12 Illinois 19-6 853 14 13 Alabama 18-7 803 15 14 Auburn 2-0-6 690 13 15 Creighton 19-7 612 17 16 Dayton 21-4 584 16 17 Kentucky 18-7 540 22 18 Saint Mary's (CA) 22-6 486 18 19 San Diego State 21-6 374 NR 20 South Carolina 21-5 346 11 21 Washington State 20-6 215 NR 22 Colorado State 20-6 171 NR 23 Texas Tech 18-7 135 NR 24 Florida 18-7 124 NR 25 BYU 18-7 123 19

And now, our best projections about what could change:

Potential upsets in top 25

Isaiah Stevens and Colorado State had a tough week and may fall out of the top 25.

Look for No. 22 Colorado State to fall out of the poll. It was an 0-2 week for the Rams, with a 68-66 loss to an unranked New Mexico team on Wednesday and a 66-60 loss to unranked UNLV on Saturday.

BYU could well fall out of the top 25. The Cougars bested No. 11 Baylor 78-71 on Tuesday, but, on Saturday, BYU lost 84-74 to an unranked Kansas State team.

Texas Tech might also fall out of the poll. Ranked 23rd, the Red Raiders just survived an 82-81 win over TCU on Tuesday but took a heavy 75-61 loss to UCF on Saturday.

Potential shakeups in top 10

There were several top-10 losses, some of which will likely move teams up or down a few spots.

One outlier is UConn, who probably sticks at No. 1, even with its 85-66 loss to Creighton on Tuesday. A nice 78-54 win on Saturday over Villanova should help keep the Huskies on top.

No. 4 Arizona, meanwhile, will likely take a drop with its 77-74 home loss to No. 21 Washington State. The WIldcats survived the week with a 91-75 win over Washington but will likely fall a spot or two.

Likewise, Duke will drop following its 83-79 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Blue Devils beat Miami 84-55 on Wednesday, though. The No. 8 Blue Devils could drop a spot or two but will likely won't fall out of the top 10.

No. 6 Iowa State lost 73-65 on Monday but to No. 2 Houston. The Cyclones rebounded with a 71-64 win over West Virginia on Saturday, so a spot or so drop won't surprise anyone.

Potential newcomers to top 25

Gonzaga probably jumps into the top 25. A convincing win over a decent Santa Clara team was solid on Saturday, and earlier in the week, the Bulldogs bested Portland 86-65. Gonzaga moves to 22-6 overall, and its win over Kentucky gained some luster with the Wildcats' thumping of Alabama on Saturday.

Wisconsin is another excellent possibility for a climb into the top-25. The Badgers bested Maryland 74-70 to move to 18-9 on the season. The Big Ten only has a pair of ranked teams. Wisconsin is third in the standings and could make the jump into the top-25.

Who do you see making the top 25? Anybody headed for a big fall? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments section below.