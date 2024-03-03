AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction after Week 17

The college basketball regular season is almost finished and it's time to talk rankings. The week had a predictably large share of upsets, surprises and disappointments.

There appears to have been plenty of movement throughout the AP poll top 25. Ahead of Monday's poll release, here's an early guess at how it all might shape up in college basketball's AP rankings.

Projected AP Top 25 Basketball Standings

Expected Ranking After Week 17 Team Overall Record Total Ranking Points Ranking from the previous week 1 Houston 26-3 1545 1 2 Purdue 26-3 1465 2 3 Tennessee 23-6 1455 4 4 Uconn 25-3 1340 3 5 Arizona 23-6 1250 6 6 Iowa State 23-6 1190 8 7 Marquette 22-7 1160 5 8 North Carolina 23-6 1155 9 9 Duke 23-6 1130 10 10 Creighton 22-8 980 12 11 Kansas 21-8 880 7 12 Illinois 22-7 740 13 13 Auburn 22-7 730 11 14 Baylor 21-8 710 15 15 Alabama 20-9 690 14 16 Kentucky 21-8 680 16 17 South Carolina 24-5 650 18 18 Washington State 23-7 480 19 19 St. Mary's 24-7 370 17 20 San Diego State 22-7 300 20 21 Gonzaga 24-6 290 23 22 Utah State 24-5 210 22 23 South Florida 22-5 175 25 24 BYU 21-8 170 NR 25 Dayton 22-6 75 21

Upsets in the college basketball Top 25

Kansas took a pair of losses this week and slid outside the top 10 in our projected AP rankings.

We have Florida sliding out of the top 25 from No. 24 after a loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Dayton barely stayed in our top 25 after a loss to Loyola Chicago on Friday. St. Mary's lost to Gonzaga late Saturday, but that's a loss to a ranked team and didn't drop St. Mary's very far. Other top 25 teams that lost were Kansas (twice), Auburn, Alabama, and Marquette.

Top 10 Shakeups

The biggest news here is Kansas taking consecutive losses, which we have dropped them from No. 7 all the way down to No. 11. That would mark their first time outside the top 10 all year. Frankly, they probably would have stayed in the top ten, had No. 12 Creighton not bested No. 5 Marquette, which leaped the Blue Jays up the polls to No. 10.

The only other big move was Tennessee getting a bump over a UConn team that hasn't played all week, while UT was besting a pair of ranked SEC foes in Auburn and Alabama. Marquette took the aforementioned loss to Creighton, but that was largely a matter of personnel, as Marquette was playing short-handed. Injuries matter, and Marquette didn't take a massive poll drop in our projections.

Potential newcomers to the top 25

It's a short list this week, but by beating Kansas and TCU, BYU joins the top 25. We entered them at No. 24. With Florida and Dayton both losing, another spot was certainly up for grabs. BYU was technically No. 26 last week, but the teams that would have been 27th-31st all lost their respective games. So Dayton continues to stay in the poll.

