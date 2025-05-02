"Are we live or is this recorded?"- Mark Pope shares hilarious moment with analyst Jon Rothstein and guard Collin Chandler

Kentucky coach Mark Pope had a mixed first season in charge of the Wildcats, leading them to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Several players emerged as leaders in the Wildcats' dressing room, including freshman guard Collin Chandler.
On Wednesday, during an interview with "CBS Sports" analyst Jon Rothstein, Pope had a hilarious moment with Chandler when he FaceTimed the guard who was in the gym.
"This is Collin Chandler right now, you want me to put him on? Collin, you're on a live stream podcast with the great Jon Rothstein," Pope said. "We were just bragging about you man. Jon, are we live or is this recorded?"
Chandler was mainly a bench option for Pope last season, averaging 10.1 minutes in 30 games played. He averaged 2.7 points on 36.1% shooting, including 34.7% from beyond the arc, along with 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
Mark Pope excited about Kentucky's roster next season
When Mark Pope took the Wildcats' job last year in April after John Calipari unexpectedly departed for the Arkansas Razorbacks job, he had to build his roster from scratch via the transfer portal.
Next season, the Kentucky coach will have the benefit of several returning stars, including standouts like the team's top point scorer from the just-concluded season, Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah.
During Wednesday's segment of "CBS Sports," Pope revealed his excitement about next season's team.
“I’m so excited, man, I can’t even tell you, like, I’m out of my mind excited about this group,” Pope said. “I’m so excited about our returners. Like, the thought of actually having some continuity when we step on the practice floor for the first time in mid June — that we’re gonna have some guys that know our terminology, know we do, and not just some guys, but some elite, elite level veteran talent.
“And then this influx of new guys. Man, I left that weekend, feeling more excited than ever about actually getting this group fully together. I think it’s got a chance to be an incredibly special group.”
In addition to the Kentucky returnees, Pope acquired several prospects in the transfer portal, including Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance, Andrija Jelavic, Kam Williams and Denzel Aberdeen for one of the top portal classes in the country. The Wildcats also added recruits Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson, who are top-30 prospects in the nation, according to On3.
According to "Rivals" analyst David Sisk, Mark Pope has a $20 million war chest to utilize in the transfer portal in order to guide the Wildcats back to elite status next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here