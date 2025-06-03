“Are y’all retiring 5?”: UConn fans suspect honor for Paige Bueckers as Kayleigh Heckel, Serah Williams and other new huskies get their numbers

Paige Bueckers left UConn this year to go pro. She is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played for the Huskies.
When UConn announced its players' jersey numbers for the 2025-26 season on Instagram, fans realized that no player had picked No. 5, which Bueckers wore throughout her career with the program. Some then wondered if the jersey number was being retired by the team.
"are yall retiring 5??" one asked.
"NO 5 I CHEERED I CAN HEAR THE JERSEY RETIREMENT," another added.
"Hope nobody takes number 5," a third commented.
Some also expressed their excitement at the prospect of watching the young UConn stars in action next season.
"Can’t wait to see them play!! 💜" one wrote.
"This team is gonna kick some….omg.. THIS squad..Let’s gooooo," a fan wrote.
"So excited for the new season! 😍" a user added.
Here are the jersey numbers for the UConn players for next season:
- No. 2 — KK Arnold
- No. 4 — Blanca Quiñonez
- No. 7 — Kelis Fisher
- No. 8 — Jana El Alfy
- No. 9 — Kayleigh Heckel
- No. 11 — Allie Ziebell
- No. 12 — Ashlynn Shade
- No. 21 — Sarah Strong
- No. 22 — Serah Williams
- No. 23 — Morgan Cheli
- No. 25 — Ice Brady
- No. 33 — Caroline Ducharme
- No. 34 — Ayanna Patterson
- No. 35 — Azzi Fudd
- No. 42 — Gandy Malou-Mamel
With No. 5 currently unclaimed by any UConn player, there is a possibility that the school could retire the jersey for Bueckers. However, the Huskies are yet to make an official announcement.
A look at Paige Buckers' UConn career
Paige Bueckers committed to UConn in 2021. She spent five years with the program, but missed the entire 2022-23 season due to injury.
During her time with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points per game, 4.6 assists per game and 4.7 rebounds per game across 123 games.
Bueckers won the Big East Player of the Year award three times and earned three unanimous first-team All-American selections. She helped the Huskies win the national title in her final season with the team.
The Dallas Wings took Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft this year.
