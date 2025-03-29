"Arike Ogunbowale is ready for Paige Bueckers”: Fans hysterical as Dallas star posts cryptic message 

Paige Bueckers is regarded as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and on course to head to the Dallas Wings, who hold the No. 1 selection. Soon after reports confirmed that the UConn icon will declare for the draft, Wings star Arike Ogunbowale posted a cryptic message on X/Twitter, appearing to hit back at rumors suggesting that Bueckers might bypass the league this year and declare for the 2026 draft instead.

"I thought the plan was to travel the world & make tik toks?!" Arike Ogunbowale tweeted on Friday.

After fans caught wind of Ogunbowale's post, many had hysterical reactions, linking Bueckers to Dallas:

"Clock it. Arike already ready for Paige in Dallas," one fan said.

"They saying Paige not generational but Arike been running around like she got the big Joker ever since the draft lottery she can’t WAIT," another fan added.

"Howard will not be happy he was hoping to be producer on Paige’s video podcast series," one fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I wonder what y’all starting 5 is going to look like it’s too many good guards for me to guess lmao," one fan said.

"They finna be insufferable after the WNBA draft," another fan wrote.

"See, all the players are locked in," one fan commented.

Bueckers committed to UConn in 2020. She is currently in her fifth and final year with the program.

Bueckers has won three Big East Player of the Year honors, but is still chasing her first national title. She will aim to end her UConn career by winning the championship this year.

Paige Bueckers' UConn to face Oklahoma in Sweet 16 of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

The No. 2 UConn will face No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The UConn versus Oklahoma game will air live on ESPN, and fans can also live stream it on FuboTV.

