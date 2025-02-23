Arizona apologizes after controversial anti-Latter-day Saints chant sparks outrage at BYU game

The University of Arizona has apologized for a controversial chant that took place after its 96-95 loss to the BYU Cougars. According to Yahoo Sports, the chant reportedly said “(expletive) the Mormons” and started in Arizona’s student section, known as the ZonaZoo.

Ad

The chants carry an expletive message targeted toward people affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the sponsors of BYU.

Tensions ran high at the McKale Center toward the end of the intense game.

With three seconds left and Arizona leading by one, the referees called a foul on the Wildcats’ Trey Townsend. This sent BYU’s Richie Saunders to the free-throw line, where he made both to hand his team the victory.

Ad

Trending

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona - Source: Imagn

After the final whistle, players from both teams had to be separated as they approached the handshake line.

Ad

BYU players took offense to the anti-Latter-day Saints chant, and they left the court after the final whistle.

The University of Arizona acknowledged the offensive chant in a statement.

“Following tonight’s men’s basketball game, it was brought to our attention that an unacceptable chant occurred,” the statement read.

Arizona also issued an apology to BYU players, coaches and fans, condemning the act in the process.

Ad

“On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The chant is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened,” the statement read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was an anticlimactic end to an exciting game in which the BYU Cougars edged the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats.

BYU has been subjected to offensive chants in the past

This is the second time that the Cougars will be at the receiving end of such offensive chants this season, having earlier been subjected to similar chants against Providence in a nonconference game.

Ad

The BYU football team has also faced similar chants, including at USC in 2021 and Oregon in 2022, with both schools also apologizing the day after the incidents.

The Cougars (19-8, 10-6 Big 12) are on a four-game winning streak and will take on Arizona State on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.