Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd gets 100% real about team dynamics: "Some guys get to shoot 3s and some guys don't"

Tommy Lloyd opened up about the roles of different players on his Arizona squad. The coach sat down to discuss how the jobs of his Wildcats vary in a video shared by @gameup.nyc on Instagram.

Lloyd gets real about how the roles on a team can be different and that there are responsibilities that all players have.

"In this game of basketball, there's somebody jobs. Some guys get to shoot 3s, some guys don't," Lloyd said. "And then there's everybody jobs. Everybody has to play with effort and energy, everybody has to rebound, everybody has to be attentive on defense. That's the message."

@gameup.nyc reflected on the important message Lloyd conveyed in the caption.

"Lloyd's approach reminds us that it's not just about who gets the points," part of the Instagram caption read. "It's about who does the work that helps everyone succeed."

In the video clip, Lloyd highlights the importance of teamwork and players knowing their roles.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Oregon at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Tommy Lloyd's time at Arizona

Tommy Lloyd took over as head coach of Arizona in the 2021-22 season and wasted no time making an impact. In his inaugural season, he led the Wildcats to the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles. Lloyd's Arizona made a March Madness run to the Sweet 16 and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

After Lloyd's impressive debut season, the Wildcats were ranked No. 17 going into the 2022-23 campaign. With the coach's guidance, the Wildcats became back-to-back Pac-12 Tournament champions and appeared in the NCAA Tournament once again.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

In his third season, the Wildcats were conference regular-season champions and made their second run to the Sweet 16 in Lloyd's tenure.

Arizona moved to the Big 12 this past season, bringing Lloyd's worst season as head coach yet. But the Wildcats still impressed in their new conference. Lloyd's squad recorded a .649 win percentage, a career low for him, but still finished out the season ranked No. 15.

This season, Arizona made a second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. In just four years under Lloyd, the Wildcats have won two conference regular season titles, two conference championships and made three runs to the Sweet 16.

Lloyd will continue guiding Arizona to greatness in the years to come.

