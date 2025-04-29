Arizona’s Jaden Bradley drops 4-word reaction to Michigan guard Nimari Burnett’s dreamy proposal

Arizona men's basketball guard Jaden Bradley sent his good wishes to Nimari Burnett after the Michigan guard got engaged to longtime girlfriend Diana Kannan. Burnett and Kannan have been vacationing in St. Barth, where the Wolverines star proposed.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard posted a photo of himself getting on one knee to propose with a ring at an exotic beach. On Monday, Bradley shared the photo on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"Yessir my boy congrats."

Jaden Bradley congratulates Kimari Burnett for getting engaged to girlfriend Dianna Kannan on IG story. Image via @jbsmoovve

Burnett and Kannan met at Texas Tech, where he played his freshman season. Kannan studied Human Science and Public Health. She works as an intern at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Meanwhile, Burnett will return to the Wolverines for his final season.

Burnett is expected to take over leadership from the program's top player, Danny Wolf, who declared for the 2025 NBA draft. Burnett was an important member for coach Dusty May last season, averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

Jaden Bradley officially declares for NBA draft

Jaden Bradley has officially joined teammate Carter Bryant to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. Bradley's name was included among the 106 players listed as early entry candidates for the draft. The list, which was presented by State Farm, was released by the NBA Tuesday morning.

While Bryant was projected as a consensus first-round pick by NBADraft.Net, Bradley was not projected to be drafted at all. So, his inclusion in the list was deemed a surprise by many college hoop fans and experts.

Bradley averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals last season while shooting 46.7 percent, including 32.1 percent on 3-pointers. He had his finest performance during the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament, where he averaged 15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.7 SPG while shooting 54.3 percent, including 55.6 percent from beyond the arc and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

However, there are speculations that he was only entering the NBA draft as a way to get feedback from his performances, including where he should improve. Should he go undrafted, Bradley will return as one of the leaders for Arizona entering his senior season.

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

