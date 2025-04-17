Arizona star Caleb Love bids farewell to Wildcats' faithful in emotional post

Last month, Caleb Love played his final game for Arizona as the Wildcats fell 100-83 to Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Love, who spent two seasons at Arizona, is entering the 2025 NBA draft as a potential second-round pick.

Ad

On Wednesday, Love released a video celebrating his career at Arizona. The video opens with a speech playing over highlights from his time with the Wildcats.

"I don't care what society thinks, they're nothing anyway. They're no better than me. Out there, you just have to fit into a pattern that somebody's already lad out for you. That life we live, you have to set your own pattern, your own ideals. You have to handle the whole job yourself."

Ad

Trending

"Every mountain is within reach if you just keep climbing," Love captioned the post.

Ad

At the end of the video, the Wildcats logo faded into the NBA logo, confirming that he is entering the 2025 NBA draft.

Is Caleb Love projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft?

With Caleb Love finishing his college career, the next step in his basketball journey is to enter the NBA draft. Love initially declared for the NBA draft after the 2024 season. However, shortly after he made the announcement, he withdrew from the draft and decided to return to college for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Ad

Although Love had a strong season, he did not do much to improve his draft stock. His point averages did not change much, going from 18.0 per game in 2024 to 17.2 in 2025. As a result, he is not projected to be a first-round pick.

There is no guarantee that Love will be drafted at all. "NBA Draft Room" has him as a possible second-round pick. His scouting report lists him as an aggressive scoring guard with high energy and hustle. However, he can often be a little careless and over dribble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here