Arizona star Caleb Love hypes up $1.1 million NIL-valued for electrifying performance against Kentucky - "That's so tough"

Caleb Love is in the midst of the best season of his college career in his first season with the No.5-ranked Arizona Wildcats. The senior guard took the time to praise LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3 Sports.

SEC Network shared a video of Johnson making a difficult layup against the Kentucky Wildcats, captioning the Instagram post:

"She barely saw the rim on this bucket 😤"

Check out SEC Network's Instagram post of Flau'jae Johnson's layup below:

The Wildcats guard responded to the video by simply stating:

"That's so tough"

Check out a screenshot of Caleb Love's response to Flau'jae Johnson's layup below:

Caleb Love's response to Flau'jae Johnson's layup [screenshot courtesy of @secnetwork/Instagram]

Johnson is in the midst of a strong sophomore season in which she is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds. 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field, 31.9% from three-point range and 74.5% from the free-throw line.

The four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class played a key role on the Tigers' 2023 national title-winning roster. She averaged 11.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.8 bpg while shooting 42.4% from the field, 33.0% from the three-point range and 69.6% from the free-throw line. Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

How has Caleb Love performed in his college career?

Caleb Love joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He stepped into a starting role as a true freshman and averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field, 26.6% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Love's production increased in his sophomore season as he averaged 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 37.1% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range and 86.3% from the free-throw line. He averaged 16.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.2 bpg while shooting 37.8% from the field, 29.9% from three-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line in 2022-23.

Following that season, Love announced that he would join the Michigan Wolverines via the transfer portal. An issue with his transfer credits prevented the move, however, leading him to join the Arizona Wildcats instead.

Love is in the midst of his best season. He is averaging 19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.3 bpg for the team while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.2% from the three-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line.