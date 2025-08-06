  • home icon
  • Arizona State commit Last-Tear Poa has goofy fun with her new head coach Molly Miller & teammate (VIDEO)

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:46 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Australian hooper Last-Tear Poa will join the Arizona State Sun Devils next season. The 5-foot-11 guard finished three seasons at the LSU Tigers and was having fun with her new coach, Molly Miller.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Poa on Tuesday, she showed off her dancing moves along with guard Gabby Elliott and Heavenly Greer, before Miller also joined her players in a goofy dance.

"Ya i LOVE my coach," Poa captioned her story and tagged Miller.
Arizona State commit Last-Tear Poa has goofy fun with her new head coach Molly Miller &amp; teammate (VIDEO) (Image via Instagram @lasttear_poa11)
The video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by Recruit Report.

Last-Tear Poa, who played three seasons at LSU, started 27 games, averaging 3.5 points on 35.5% shooting, including 29.1% from behind the arc and 83.2% from the charity stripe. She also grabbed 1.2 rebounds, dished out 2.0 assists, stole the ball 0.6 times and recorded 0.2 blocks in 15.3 minutes in 102 games.

She entered the transfer portal and shared the news on April 2, with a heartfelt note for her mentors, fans and more. She wrote:

"I am deeply thankful for the opportunities I’ve received, the mentors and supporters who have guided me, and the connections I’ve built with my teammates, trainers and coaches.
"God opened this door for me and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal."

Poa was an essential player on Kim Mulkey's LSU, which won the NCAA championship in the 2022-23 season. She averaged the most minutes (20.5) along with Hailey Van Lith.

Last-Tear Poa becomes the second player to leave LSU

Last-Tear Poa is not the only player who left LSU in the transfer portal. Sophomore Sa'Myah Smith also left Kim Mulkey to join the Virginia Cavaliers. However, LSU signed some top prospects from the Class of 2025.

These include five-star small forward Grace Knox from Etiwanda High School, shooting guards Divine Bourrage from Davenport North and ZaKiyah Johnson from Sacred Heart Academy. The Tigers also signed a four-star point guard, Bella Hines, from Eldorado.

In the transfer portal, they acquired MiLaysia Fulwiley from the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kate Koval from Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina Pirates.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Krutik Jain
