Arizona State vs Kansas State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Coleman Hawkins

In the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, No. 10 seed Kansas State defeated No. 15 seed Arizona State by a 71-66 count. The Wildcats (16-16) would likely still need to win the Big 12 Tournament or reach the NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils (13-19) are almost certainly out of postseason play. Kansas State will face No. 7 seed Baylor on Thursday in its effort to extend the season.

Ad

Arizona State vs. Kansas State Box Score

Arizona State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN A. Mason 17 2 3 0 0 4 4 35 J. Sanon 13 7 0 2 0 3 2 39 B. Jihad 13 4 2 1 0 0 3 36 S. Phillips Jr. 11 14 3 1 3 2 3 29 A. Miller 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 A. Ali 6 5 2 0 0 0 2 26 T. Best 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 13

Ad

Trending

Kansas State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. McDaniel 14 4 5 2 0 6 3 32 D. N'Guessan 5 4 0 0 0 2 4 17 M. Jones 10 8 2 1 0 1 1 38 B. Hausen 10 3 0 1 0 0 1 35 C. Hawkins 26 8 2 1 2 3 3 38 CJ Jones 0 2 0 1 1 1 2 12 M. Ikegwuruka 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 D. Castillo 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 10 U. Onyenso 2 4 0 1 0 0 2 14

Ad

Arizona State vs. Kansas State Game Summary

Kansas State opened the game on a 12-1 run, including three Coleman Hawkins 3-pointers. Arizona State did hit a 20-4 run of its own to draw ahead 24-21 on a 3-pointer from Joson Sanon. But Kansas State quickly regained momentum and drew to a 38-31 halftime lead.

Arizona State pulled within five points early in the second half, but the Sun Devils then failed to draw any closer. Instead, Kansas State, led mostly by Hawkins, continued to maintain control of the game. ASU pulled within four points in the final minute, but never saw the lead in the second half.

Ad

Hawkins finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds. Dug McDaniel scored 14 points and added five assists. Max Jones and Brendan Hausen each tallied 10 more points.

Kansas State shot 50% for the game, including making 8 of 18 (44%) 3-point attempts.

Alston Mason scored 17 points to lead Arizona State. Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad each added 13 points, with Sanon grabbing seven rebounds. Shawn Phillips Jr. added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Arizona State shot just 38% overall. The Sun Devils made 7 of 26 (27%) of their 3-point tries.

Kansas State will now face No. 7 seed Baylor at 6 pm Eastern time on Wednesday. With 16 losses, Kansas State's only NCAA Tournament path is likely winning the Big 12 Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here