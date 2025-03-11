Arizona State vs Kansas State predictions, odds & picks for March 11 | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats will face the No. 15 Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday. Both Arizona and Kansas have struggled this season and fallen short of expectations.

The Sun Devils had a bright start to the season but a huge collapse in the final stretch, losing 10 of the last 11 games. Arizona recorded an 85-57 home loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, its fourth consecutive defeat.

However, the Sun Devils' only win in recent weeks came via a 66-54 road victory at Kansas State, which will leave them with some confidence heading into Tuesday's game.

Kansas have either won or lost in streaks this season, which has been their biggest concern. It lasts for a while whenever they hit the positive spell, but an inability to quickly shrug off struggles has been their biggest issue.

The Wildcats won two straight games before losing 75-65 at home to No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday, and if trends from this season are anything to go by, it could spell doom for Kansas on Tuesday.

Arizona State vs Kansas State Prediction

The Sun Devils have allowed at least 85 points in their last four games, which is why turning up defensively will be key to any success on Tuesday.

The last time both teams met, Arizona put up a great show defensively.

Kansas' offense has also struggled in recent weeks, failing to score more than 70 points in the last three games of the regular season. However, with Arizona dealing with offensive injuries and a weak defense, it might be too much of a task to win this one. Kansas should have enough to see this through.

Prediction: Arizona State 60 - 65 Kansas State

Arizona State vs Kansas State Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Arizona +6.0 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) +210 Kansas -6.0 (-110) U 145.5 (-110) - 260

Arizona State vs Kansas State Head-to-Head

Both teams won on the other's home court during the regular season. They will now settle the score on a neutral court.

Where to watch Arizona State vs Kansas State

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Arizona State vs Kansas State Injuries

Kansas has no injury worries heading into this clash.

However, Arizona is dealing with a host of injuries, with Adam Miller joining Jayden Quaintance and Austin Nunez on the sidelines.

