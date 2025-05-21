Arizona, UCLA set to honor legacy of Bruins' great Bill Walton at $5,500,000,000 worth NBA team's home arena

In honor of the legacy of Bill Walton, the Arizona vs UCLA game will be held on Nov. 14, 2025, as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Los Angeles. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has chosen the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, to host this event as a homage to Walton's remarkable contributions to basketball.

Ad

Although the date and venue for this momentous encounter have been set, the official game time and broadcast information are still under wraps.

"On behalf of the entire Walton Family, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports for honoring Bill this November 14 during the Hall of Fame Series," the late Bill Walton's wife, Lori Walton, said.

Ad

Trending

"The matchup featuring UCLA and the University of Arizona is the perfect way to celebrate Bill's life and his unwavering passion for basketball."

Walton played for the Bruins from 1971 to 1974, leading them to two national championships under legendary coach John Wooden. He was a three-time National Player of the Year, and his jersey number 32 was retired by UCLA

After his L.A. days, Walton moved on to have a successful NBA career, winning two championships playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics.

Ad

He also played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, a franchise now worth $5.5 billion according to Forbes.

Tommy Lloyd shares his excitement for the Arizona vs UCLA nonconference matchup

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said that he is excited about the opportunity to play in the Hall of Fame Series next season.

"We look forward to continuing the series with UCLA this year at a one-of-a-kind venue like the Intuit Dome while honoring the legacy of Bill Walton and his impact on both programs," Lloyd said in a statement, per arizonawildcats.com.

Ad

"This is also an important way for us to connect with our alumni and fans in Southern California, who have also helped shape the history and tradition of our university and our program."

Lloyd plotted an impressive run of non-conference games for the Wildcats, topped by the national champions Florida in the opener on Nov. 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Wildcats will then head to LA on the 10th to play against UCLA before traveling to Gampel Pavilion on the 19th to play against UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here