  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Arizona vs. Arizona State: Player stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball season 

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Player stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball season 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 05, 2025 07:02 GMT
Images courtesy of Arizona &amp; Arizona State Athletics
Images courtesy of Arizona & Arizona State Athletics

There was an offensive explosion in the Big 12 Conference inside McKale Memorial Center on Tuesday night as the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats secured a 113-100 home win over their in-state rival Arizona State Sun Devils. This offense was able to do extremely well as Henri Veesaar came off the bench with 22 points for Arizona State, while Arizona State finished with Alston Mason leading the way scoring 33 points.

Ad

This could be a potential rematch in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament as Arizona (20-10, 14-5 Big 12) are second in the conference with no chance of catching the top spot while Arizona State (13-17, 4-15) are locked into the 15th seed.

Here's a closer look at the box score and what happened throughout the game.

Arizona vs. Arizona State box score

Arizona vs. Arizona State box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Arizona State4753100
Arizona 5558113
Ad

Arizona State Sun Devils box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Basheer JihadF3-151-38-10272000515
Shawn Phillips Jr. C6-90-02-3463111514
Joson SanonG6-111-46-8152120319
Alston MasonG10-175-78-8126200333
Adam MillerG0-10-00-000000000
Trevor BestG 2-52-40-011100026
Bobby HurleyG 0-00-00-000000030
Amier AliG 4-93-52-2151001213
Ad

Arizona Wildcats box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Tobe AwakaF5-50-05-7491000415
Trey TownsendF2-21-13-403001028
Anthony Dell'OrsoG3-71-40-012100037
Caleb LoveG5-134-77-8155000221
Jaden BradleyG4-40-04-4147002312
Henri VeesaarF8-122-54-5583041122
Carter BryantF2-41-32-203102237
Will MenaughF0-00-00-000000000
Luke ChampionF0-10-10-001000000
Conrad MartinezG0-00-00-000200010
KJ LewisG7-131-26-9031000421
Addison ArnoldG 0-00-00-000000000
Grant WeitmanG 0-00-00-000000000
Liam LloydG 0-00-00-000000000
Ad

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Summary

The Arizona State Sun Devils were able to shoot the ball at an outstanding clip as the team shot 31-of-67 (46.3%) overall, 12-of-23 (52.2%) from beyond the arc and 26-of-31 (83.9%) from the charity stripe. The offense was able to assist on just below half the made baskets as they had 15 assists on 31 made field goals.

The team lost the rebounding battle as they were able to record 28 total rebounds (12 offensive, 16 defensive). Arizona State stepped up as they only turned the basketball over four times.

Ad

The defense struggled to get stops as they had four steals and three blocks. With 14 fast break points and 30 points in the paint, the team showcased some glimpses of excitement. The Sun Devils never had more than a single-point lead at any point in the game before losing by 13 points.

The Wildcats were dominant on the offensive side of the court. They shot 36-of-61 (59.0%) from the floor, 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the 3-point line and 31-of-39 (79.5%) from the free throw line. The team crashed the glass well as they had 38 total rebounds, including 12 offensive. The Wildcats were also able to dish the basketball well with 21 assists compared to six turnovers.

The defense did not record a single steal but had seven blocks. They dominated in the paint with 52 points as well as 19 fast break points. Arizona was able to hold a 14-point lead at one point and finished with a 13-point victory.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी