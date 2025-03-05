Arizona vs. Arizona State: Player stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball season 

There was an offensive explosion in the Big 12 Conference inside McKale Memorial Center on Tuesday night as the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats secured a 113-100 home win over their in-state rival Arizona State Sun Devils. This offense was able to do extremely well as Henri Veesaar came off the bench with 22 points for Arizona State, while Arizona State finished with Alston Mason leading the way scoring 33 points.

Ad

This could be a potential rematch in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament as Arizona (20-10, 14-5 Big 12) are second in the conference with no chance of catching the top spot while Arizona State (13-17, 4-15) are locked into the 15th seed.

Here's a closer look at the box score and what happened throughout the game.

Arizona vs. Arizona State box score

Arizona vs. Arizona State box score

Ad

Trending

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Arizona State 47 53 100 Arizona 55 58 113

Ad

Arizona State Sun Devils box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Basheer Jihad F 3-15 1-3 8-10 2 7 2 0 0 0 5 15 Shawn Phillips Jr. C 6-9 0-0 2-3 4 6 3 1 1 1 5 14 Joson Sanon G 6-11 1-4 6-8 1 5 2 1 2 0 3 19 Alston Mason G 10-17 5-7 8-8 1 2 6 2 0 0 3 33 Adam Miller G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trevor Best G 2-5 2-4 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 Bobby Hurley G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Amier Ali G 4-9 3-5 2-2 1 5 1 0 0 1 2 13

Ad

Arizona Wildcats box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tobe Awaka F 5-5 0-0 5-7 4 9 1 0 0 0 4 15 Trey Townsend F 2-2 1-1 3-4 0 3 0 0 1 0 2 8 Anthony Dell'Orso G 3-7 1-4 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 7 Caleb Love G 5-13 4-7 7-8 1 5 5 0 0 0 2 21 Jaden Bradley G 4-4 0-0 4-4 1 4 7 0 0 2 3 12 Henri Veesaar F 8-12 2-5 4-5 5 8 3 0 4 1 1 22 Carter Bryant F 2-4 1-3 2-2 0 3 1 0 2 2 3 7 Will Menaugh F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Luke Champion F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Conrad Martinez G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 KJ Lewis G 7-13 1-2 6-9 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 21 Addison Arnold G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grant Weitman G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liam Lloyd G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Summary

The Arizona State Sun Devils were able to shoot the ball at an outstanding clip as the team shot 31-of-67 (46.3%) overall, 12-of-23 (52.2%) from beyond the arc and 26-of-31 (83.9%) from the charity stripe. The offense was able to assist on just below half the made baskets as they had 15 assists on 31 made field goals.

The team lost the rebounding battle as they were able to record 28 total rebounds (12 offensive, 16 defensive). Arizona State stepped up as they only turned the basketball over four times.

Ad

The defense struggled to get stops as they had four steals and three blocks. With 14 fast break points and 30 points in the paint, the team showcased some glimpses of excitement. The Sun Devils never had more than a single-point lead at any point in the game before losing by 13 points.

The Wildcats were dominant on the offensive side of the court. They shot 36-of-61 (59.0%) from the floor, 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the 3-point line and 31-of-39 (79.5%) from the free throw line. The team crashed the glass well as they had 38 total rebounds, including 12 offensive. The Wildcats were also able to dish the basketball well with 21 assists compared to six turnovers.

The defense did not record a single steal but had seven blocks. They dominated in the paint with 52 points as well as 19 fast break points. Arizona was able to hold a 14-point lead at one point and finished with a 13-point victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here