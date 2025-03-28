Arizona vs. Duke: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Cooper Flagg

No. 1 seed Duke got a strong battle from No. 4 Arizona, but hung on for a 100-93 victory. The Blue Devils now advance to the Elite Eight and will face No. 2 seed Alabama in what seems likely to be an impressive offensive battle.

Arizona vs. Duke Box Score

Arizona

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF T. Awaka 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 T. Townsend 5 1 1 1 0 0 2 A. Dell'Orso 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 C. Love 35 4 1 1 0 0 1 J. Bradley 15 2 5 0 0 1 4 H. Veesaar 13 6 0 0 1 2 3 C. Bryant 8 3 0 2 0 1 2 C. Martinez 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 KJ Lewis 6 4 2 1 0 0 5

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF C. Flagg 30 6 7 1 3 1 2 K. Maluach 13 6 0 0 4 1 4 K. Knueppel 20 4 3 0 0 3 4 T. Proctor 7 1 3 0 0 1 3 S. James 16 3 4 0 0 3 3 M. Brown 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 M. Gillis 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 P. Ngongba II 8 2 1 0 0 1 5 I. Evans 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 C. Foster 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona vs. Duke Game Summary

The game featured a back-and-forth first half. Arizona jumped out to a 15-10 lead on a Jaden Bradley layup with 14:27 to play in the first half. Duke then edged to a 17-16 lead on a Tyrese Proctor layup. The Blue Devils extended that edge to 23-16 on a Kon Knueppel 3-pointer with 8:45 to play in the half.

In the final seconds of the half, Caleb Love hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42. But Duke got a pair of 3-point buckets, the last by Cooper Flagg ahead of the buzzer, to take a 48-42 halftime lead.

Duke opened the second half red-hot, pushing the lead to 70-51 on a Patrick Ngomba jumper with 13:12 to play. Arizona did not go quietly, pulling withing 91-86 on a Carter Bryant 3-pointer with 1:56 to play. Arizona came within five points again, but couldn't creep any closer.

Duke was led by Cooper Flagg, who had 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and blocked three shots. Kon Knueppel added 20 points, including making both of his 3-point attempts. Sion James added 16 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Khaman Maluach chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Duke shot 60% for the game, including 11-for-19 (58%) from 3-point range.

Arizona was paced by senior guard Caleb Love, who finished with 35 points, including 5-for-11 3-point shooting. Jaden Bradley added 15 points and five assists. Henri Veesaar chipped in 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

With the win, Duke will face No. 2 seed Alabama in the Elite Eight. On the heels of a 111-point effort from the Tide, Alabama and Duke seems likely to be racehorse-speed basketball on Saturday.

