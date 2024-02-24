Arizona vs Washington basketball injury report, February 24: Latest on Franck Kepnang, Nate Calmese and more 

We have an exciting Pac-12 Conference battle between the Washington Huskies and the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats this afternoon. However, the injury report is going to be a big factor as some players are not entering this game at 100 percent.

Arizona vs Washington basketball injury report, Feb. 24

Franck Kepnang, Washington Huskies

Senior center Franck Kepnang has been dealing with an injury to his surgically repaired right knee back on Dec. 17. Head coach Mike Hopkins said on Tuesday that Kepnang is not at 100% and will not play.

“He wants to play,” Hopkins said (h/t The Seattle Times). “He wants to help his team. That’s who he is. He doesn’t want to sit on the side. The guy is a warrior." … "He wants to go out and help, but he’s got to also help himself. And he’s got to have people around him that have his best interests too and we do. He’s not at 100%, so he’s not playing.”

Franck Kepnang has done well in 10 games, shooting 59.0% from the floor and 61.1% from the free-throw attempts. He is also averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocks in 18.9 minutes of action.

Nate Calmese, Washington Huskies

Sophomore guard Nate Calmese was dealing with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss five games. However, he returned on Thursday against Arizona State in limited action.

Calmese played 15 games and in 10.1 minutes, he averaged 3.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.8 apg and 0.5 spg.

Arizona vs Washington basketball Starting Lineups

Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats have an interesting lineup as they have a center in their frontcourt and are looking to bounce back from their upset loss last time out. Below is their expected starting lineup, as there should be no changes today.

Guard Caleb Love

Guard Pelle Larsson

Guard Kylan Boswell

Forward Keshad Johnson

Center Oumar Ballo

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies have a similar lineup construction with a center but have two forwards and two guards. They need to have some big performances to pull off a win, and below is their projected lineup for this game.

Guard Sahvir Wheeler

Guard Paul Mulcahy

Forward Keion Brooks Jr.

Forward Moses Wood

Center Braxton Meah