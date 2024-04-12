Arkansas basketball: Full list of Kentucky assistant coaches joining HC John Calipari's new staff

John Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats to become the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team.

Calipari had been the head coach of the Wildcats since 2009, but after losing in the first round in two of the past three tournaments, he decided to leave the program and go to Arkansas.

"Kentucky is the bluest of blue," Calipari said after he was introduced. "There's only a few schools like that, and I hate to tell you ... Arkansas is one of them...

"I've got to put a roster together," Calipari said. "I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were all in the portal. We've got work to do, and the only thing I want to tell you is I'm not that guy that has a magic wand. That's not who I am. I'm the grinder who comes every time. When you watch my team from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, we get better."

Along with Calipari leaving, he is bringing plenty of his assistant coaches to Arkansas.

Kentucky assistant coaches joining John Calipari in Arkansas

Orlando Antigua

Orlando Antigua has been an assistant coach on Calipari's staff in Kentucky since 2021. Antigua began his coaching career in 2002 as an assistant coach at Mt. Lebanon High School after he had a brief pro basketball career overseas.

Antigua has also served as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh and Memphis, while also being the head coach of South Florida from 2014 until 2017.

Chin Coleman

Ronald 'Chin' Coleman will be following John Calipari to Arkansas. He had been with Calipari since 2021 after he served as an assistant coach at Illinois from 2017 until 2021.

Coleman played college basketball at Weber State and Lamar and turned to coaching in 2011 after a pro career in Latvia and Finland.

Chuck Martin

Chuck Martin will be joining John Calipari's staff in Arkansas after just one season at Kentucky.

Martin began his coaching career in 1999 as an assistant coach at Seton Hall. He's also had stops at Oregon, South Carolina, Indiana, St. John's, Memphis, UMass, and Drexel while also being a head coach from 2008 until 2013 at Marist.

Bruiser Flint

Bruiser Flint will also be part of the Arkansas Razorbacks staff.

Flint had been with Kentucky since 2020 after being an assistant at Indiana. He had been a head coach at UMass from 1996 until 2001 and then at Drexel from 2001 until 2016.