Arkansas basketball reacts to the death of former Razorbacks player Reggie Chaney: "Once a Hog always a Hog"

Former Houston and Arkansas basketball player Reggie Chaney passed away on Monday night at the age of 23. The cause of death of the forward was not immediately known. Chaney played five seasons across two programs in college basketball.

Reggie Chaney spent two seasons with Arkansas (2018-2020) before moving on to play three seasons with Houston (2020-2023). He was well-known and respected for his impactful defensive prowess during his tenure with the Razorbacks and the Cougars.

The entire Arkansas basketball program has expressed its sadness at the sudden death of Chaney. His teammates, coaches, the Razorbacks management and staff have penned heartfelt messages online to show their feelings toward the loss.

Former Razorback and Utah Jazz shooting guard Ronnie Brewer Jr. took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay homage to Chaney:

"Just heard the news R.I.P. @reggie_chaney. Once a Hog always a Hog. Gone way too soon. Sending Prayers out to your family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Reggie Chaney in college basketball

Reggie Chaney started high school basketball in Texas before transferring to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, for his senior year. He was rated a three-star prospect in the class of 2018 and committed to playing college basketball at Arkansas in 2017.

Chaney played a total of 63 games for Arkansas during his two seasons with the program. This is a cumulative of 34 games as a freshman and 29 games in his sophomore year. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on 59% shooting during his tenure with the Razorbacks.

His three years at Houston also saw him play 104 college basketball games, starting just 24. The forward averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds on 67% shooting as a member of the Cougars program.

Chaney was on the Houston Cougars team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2021. Notably, his performance in his final season with the Cougars earned him the title of American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year in 2023.

A professional career that never was

According to the Houston Chronicle, Chaney was on the verge of kick-starting his professional basketball career with Psychiko B.C. in Greece. However, this wasn’t meant to be. The Greek basketball team wrote on its Facebook:

"The family of A. E Psychikou, with a deep sorrow, announces that athlete Reggie Chaney who would become a member of our team, died last night in America, of unknown cause, at the age of just 23."

The basketball world continues to mourn one of its own, who had played the game with utmost commitment during his lifetime. Reggie Chaney's legacy will be remembered in Arkansas and Houston following his five years of devoted service in the two programs.