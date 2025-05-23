Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas announces invite to Donavan Mitchell’s basketball camp with $44.36 billion sports giant

Ahead of his freshman season with Arkansas and coach John Calipari, incoming Razorback freshman guard Meleek Thomas took to social media to showcase his latest opporuntity. Thomas, it seems, has been invited to Donovan Mitchell's basketball camp per a post on his Instagram account.

Thomas shared his invite to Donovan Mitchell's exclusive basketball camp. (Photo Credit: [email protected])

Adidas, Mitchell invite Thomas to camp

Adidas, the massive sports industry giant, is behind Mitchell's "Spida Elite Camp," which is set to take place from June 27th to 30th in Los Angeles. In promotional materials, Adidas stated that the camp would "feature the best guards in the country, alongside a select group of promising, but overlooked hoopers."

Mitchell's connection to Adidas is strong and runs back into this college days playing for Louisville. With the guard known as "Spida" now one of the NBA's top talents, it's probably not surprising that he and Adidas are breaking out a new way to promote their respective brands. Thomas, meanwhile, is certainly a prospect on the rise.

Meleek Thomas's star rising

Thomas, who was a five-star recruit for Arkansas and John Calipari, is a seeming star on the rise. He hails from Pennsylvania, but had attended Overtime Elite in Atlanta. 247sports ranked him as the No. 13 player in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 3 overall shooting guard in the class.

Thomas was selected for the McDonald's All-American Game. Long one of the most prestigious of prep all-star match-ups, Thomas scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time for the victorious West squad in the game.

Meanwhile, he'll team up at Arkansas with Darius Acuff Jr., another five-star recruit, and one of the nation's top point guard prospects. As for Thomas, he's a shooting guard and will look to continue along the John Calipari one-and-done path to NBA stardom.

While Calipari didn't invent the one-and-done, he certainly refined it during his tenure at Kentucky. He had already produced one-and-done stars like Derrick Rose at Memphis, but his wealth of Kentucky one-and-done standouts could form a veritable NBA All-Star team.

Among the stars in question are John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Whether Calipari can pull off the same sort of routine prep-to-pro brilliance at Arkansas is an open question, but clearly Thomas like his chances.

He'll get an early shot to show his stuff to hoops decision makers and impact drivers at Mitchell's camp next month. For a player like Thomas, the grind never stops.

What do you think of Thomas's situation? Share your take below in our comments section!

