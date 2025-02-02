Arkansas' D.J. Wagner and Tyler Ulis face boos from the crowd ahead of John Calipari and their return to Kentucky

During the warmups of Arkansas' away game against Kentucky on Saturday, guard D.J. Wagner and assistant coach Tyler Ulis were hearing it from the crowd. Along with their coach, John Calipari, the three were making their return to Rupp Arena to face their former team, which was a major reason why there was so much animosity throughout the hotly contested matchup.

As Wagner was putting shots up with the former NBA player turned Razorbacks assistant coach Ulis, the Kentucky home audience rained in boos from all sides of the arena and yelled "brick" for every missed shot he had.

Check out the Wildcats faithful letting Wagner and Ulis hear it below:

Ulis played in Kentucky for three years from 2014 to 2016, where he was under the tutelage of Calipari and won the SEC Player of the Year award in his final season. He went on to carve out a four-year NBA career before returning as the Wildcats' student assistant from 2022 to 2024. The 29-year-old then jumped ship to Arkansas to follow in Calipari's footsteps.

D.J. Wagner, on the other hand, played his freshman season at Kentucky under the mentorship of Calipari and Ulis. The 2023-2024 season did not go the way they planned as they were bounced out of the first round of the national tournament after an 80-76 defeat to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

On Saturday, however, this gesture from the Kentucky Wildcats fans did not go in their favor as the home team lost 89-79 to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks, who now improved to a 2-6 conference record and 13-8 overall. There's no denying that Wagner, Ulis and Calipari were able to come out of a hostile environment on top.

D.J. Wagner produces a steady outing against his former team at Rupp Arena

D.J. Wagner, who is in his second stint in college ball, did not let the intensity of the SEC matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats pressure him into a poor performance. The Camden, New Jersey, native finished with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including two three-balls, three rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes of play.

With an outing he produced on Saturday, Wagner is padding on the career year he is having in his newfound home with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 2024-2025 season, the sophomore is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 boards, 2.8 dimes and 1.1 steals per game.

D.J. Wagner and the rest of his team will vie for another triumph when they continue with their road games against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

